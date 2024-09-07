Lorraine Kelly so proud of daughter and 'amazing mum' Rosie following incredibly personal insight into life with baby Billie

Rosie White has given her adoring mother, Lorraine Kelly, so many reasons to be proud since welcoming her baby girl last week. And it was no different on Friday when the new mum shared an extremely personal insight into life postpartum.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old posted a photo of her physique following the delivery of her little girl, which Lorraine also shared on social media. Donning disposable underwear, a nursing bra, and a pyjama top, Rosie photographed herself in the mirror of her bathroom.

Lorraine penned: "BEYOND proud of my Rosie – the most amazing new mum – showing childbirth how it really is xxxxx."

The ITV star's words were added to Rosie's inspiring message about her relationship with her body and how much it has improved since bringing Billie into the world.

It read: "Never thought in a million years I’d post a pic of me in my pants on social media (especially disposable ones), but here we are…

"This is one week after the birth, and I kind of expected my tummy to be more jelly now and thought I’d be in absolute bits about how I look, but it’s not even a thought right now – it’s grown a life and brought our Billie into the world.

Rosie continued: "I’ve been looking back on pictures pre-pregnancy where I thought I looked horrible, but now I think I looked totally fine – so true what people say about looking back and then thinking how silly you were being at the time. I finally have a positive relationship with my body – just taken 10 months of carrying our girl.

"I wish I’d been kinder to myself, and in the words of Moira Rose, ‘take a million pictures of yourself naked.’ I was also prepped for my boobs being huge but WOW. #Postpartum #NewMum #NewbornBaby #BodyImage #PostpartumBody #1Week."

The mum-of-one announced her little girl's arrival on Sunday with an adorable photo of her newborn wearing a white babygrow adorned with red love hearts. In the candid snap, Billie is clinging onto one of Rosie's fingers.

Alongside the photo, the new mum wrote: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here [pink love heart emoji] 29-08-2024.

"It feels like she’s been here the whole time, and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

"I’d heard how amazing midwives are, but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already."