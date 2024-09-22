Jasmine Harman stuns alongside rarely-seen mum in photos from family celebration

Presenter Jasmine Harman sparked a sweet fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a carousel of family photos featuring her rarely-seen mother, Vasoulla.

Taking to Instagram, the A Place in the Sun star uploaded a series of joyous snapshots to mark her mum's milestone 70th birthday.

Amongst the images, she included a charming selfie of the mother-daughter duo beaming for the camera, a picture of her brother Johnny and a third and final snap featuring a radiant Jasmine posing with her mum and her sister, Maria.

For the special family celebration, Jasmine, 48, exuded glamour in a black dress emblazoned with pink roses. Her mother, meanwhile, was all smiles dressed in a teal striped T-shirt embellished with a gleaming birthday badge.

In her caption, Jasmine wrote: "Happy 70th birthday Mama! Love you! So happy to spend today with you. Plus, happy World Peace Day & Autumn Equinox."

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Happy 70th Birthday to your lovely mum," while a second noted: "Happy birthday - you look soo similar!" and a third chimed in: "Oh my gosh Jasmine you are the double of your mama. Happy birthday to your beautiful mum."

Back in 2022, Jasmine opened up about her mother's hoarding disorder. To mark Hoarding Awareness Week, Jasmine shared a photo of herself and her mum which she captioned: "Today is the start of Hoarding Awareness Week, which I am very proud to support.

"Many of you may have seen the documentaries I made with my mum and other people struggling with Hoarding Disorder, and may know at the time I set up a website called Help For Hoarders."

On the hoarders support website, Jasmine continued: "Having lived with my Mum's chronic hoarding problems through much of my life, I felt ashamed and isolated. When mum bravely agreed to appear in the BBC1 documentaries My Hoarder Mum and Me and Britain's Biggest Hoarders, thousands of people reached out to me, and all of a sudden we were no longer alone."

Jasmine's family life

The Channel 4 presenter crossed paths with her cameraman husband, Jon, on the set of A Place in the Sun. They went on to tie the knot in 2009 and welcomed a daughter called Joy and a son called Albion.

In 2023, the family-of-four made the decision to up sticks and relocate from London to sunny Spain. Reflecting on their big move, Jasmine told HELLO! In 2023: "It has been a huge decision – a year or more in the making. For both of us, it was about making the best life… Family is the most important thing and this will give us a much better balance."