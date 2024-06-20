Jasmine Harman is dripping in crystals in wedding photos with rarely-seen 'soulmate' Jon

Jasmine Harman never lets a year go by without publicly showering her husband Jon Boast with love on their wedding anniversary.

This year was no exception, with the A Place in the Sun presenter taking to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback photos, describing the private cameraman as her "soul mate."

"15 years ago today, I said “I do” to my soul mate. In the years since then, we’ve had so many adventures; we’ve had our children, and there’s no one else on this earth that I’d rather spend my life with. Love you," she wrote.

Jasmine sparkled from head to toe in her embellished wedding dress, which featured a square neckline, sheer straps and a ruched bodice with crystals snaking down the front.

While Jasmine often wears her honey-blonde hair in a sleek straight style during TV appearances, she chose to fasten it into an elegant updo, finished with white flowers and a short veil.

Sparkly drop earrings and a matching bracelet completed her ensemble, while a pink bouquet and a pop of pink lipstick added a splash of colour to her bridal outfit.

While the latest photos show the couple grinning from ear to ear, Jasmine revealed that she left her husband in tears at the altar. Next to a throwback photo of Jon catching sight of his beautiful bride walking down the aisle, she joked: "Happy anniversary to the one with something in his eye, maybe he knew what was coming."

Jasmine and Jon's 'slow burn' relationship

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon met while working on A Place in the Sun

The couple's love story began on A Place in the Sun, where Jon was working as a cameraman and Jasmine was presenting. The TV star admitted they "weren't each other's types" and their relationship was a "slow burner."

"It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told The Express online. "We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

Jasmine later discussed their early relationship in an interview with The Mirror. "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love," she said.

© Instagram Jasmine and Jon share two children

Jasmine and Jon tied the knot at Great Fosters before hosting a wedding breakfast in the Tithe Barn on 19 June 2009 following a five-year relationship. "I admit I did not know until this year that we share our anniversary with a very important day in history: Juneteenth is the day the last slaves in Texas were emancipated in 1865. Even more reason to celebrate," she explained in 2020. The couple are proud parents to children Albion and Joy.

Look back as Jasmine reminisced about their relationship on their anniversary in 2023...

