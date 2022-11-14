A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman sends message of support to Jonnie Irwin after heartbreaking diagnosis The property expert shared his terminal cancer diagnosis with HELLO!

A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman was among the first to address her co-star Jonnie Irwin's heartbreaking news.

Exclusive: Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis and how he is creating memories for his family

Jonnie, who presents the Channel 4 daytime show and the BBC's Escape To The Country, exclusively told HELLO! in this week's issue that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sharing a message of support, Jasmine wrote on Instagram: "Sending lots of love and support to my great friend and original partner in crime @jonnieirwintv.

"I know it has taken bravery to share your story. As ever a true inspiration & always positive and up for a laugh no matter what the circumstances. Love to you and your beautiful family [heart emoji] #inspirational #friends #brave #positivity."

In the exclusive interview alongside his wife Jessica, the property expert revealed: "I don't know how long I have left but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"I set little markers - things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Jasmine shared these throwback pictures with Jonnie

Jonnie shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, and had kept his illness private until now.

The TV presenter was in Italy in August 2020, filming for A Place in the Sun, when he got the first warning sign that something was wrong when his vision went blurry while driving. Tests soon revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he recalls. "I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own, pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."

Jonnie is spending as much time with his family as possible

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy have helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while he has continued to work as much as possible. Throughout, only a very small group of friends and family knew about his diagnosis but he now wants to talk about his illness.

"It's got to the point now where it feels like I’m carrying a dirty secret – it’s become a monkey on my back," he says. "I hope that by shaking that monkey off and talking to HELLO!, I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day; to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying."

