A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman looks like a mermaid in sultry swimsuit and salty hair following Spanish relocation

Just after celebrating one year of living in Spain, Jasmine Harman has shared a glimpse inside her sun-soaked life.

The TV presenter had left behind her family home and travelled to Cyprus for her last revisit show of the year, A Place in the Sun What Happened Next?.

© Instagram

As a reward for wrapping filming, Jasmine took a dip in the shallow water of the sea in a red one-shouldered swimsuit. Her blonde bob had been slicked back as she posed for a photo in the salty ocean, while drop earrings further added to her glam beachside aesthetic.

The snap was shared as part of a carousel documenting her month. "August: you flew past but left us with some lovely memories. A visit to the Algarve, Portugal with friends was a much needed rest.

"A holiday in the UK visiting family and some of our besties was a surprise: I couldn’t believe how much I enjoyed it (even the rain and hailstones)! Living overseas puts a totally different perspective on a holiday in the UK.

"Plus a quick work trip to Cyprus to revisit some of my previous Househunters was the cherry on the cake," she captioned the post.

Vegan diet

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star showed off her weight loss in 2019



The snap showed off the property expert's figure, which she has honed using a vegan diet and regular exercise such as Zumba.

Jasmine previously followed a vegetarian diet but switched to a vegan lifestyle following her daughter Joy's birth in 2013.

The star has been open about her diet and weight loss journey in the past, revealing she lost 20 lbs between August 2018 and February 2019 by making healthier food choices.

In 2021, she said there was one food that was likely having a big impact on her health and weight. "There may be various reasons why I was so bloated, but I feel that bread may be a big contributing factor. I love bread. I could quite happily eat bread at every meal," she revealed.

Proving it's not always an easy journey, she said in 2024 that she had been "out of my exercise routine and gained around a stone in weight since this time last year."

Jasmine's relocation

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun relocated to Spain in 2023



Jasmine's latest post comes days after she recreated a family photo taken one year ago after she relocated to Spain.

She stood in her modern, open-plan living room, which featured a black and white kitchen with Mediterranean patterned floor tiles and rustic rope hanging lights over the island unit, cream sofas in one corner of the room and a floating staircase leading to the first floor.

Jasmine was joined by her two kids Joy and Albion, whom she shares with her husband, cameraman Jon Boast.

© Instagram The star shares two children with her husband Jon

"Today marks one year since we started our new life in Spain. We’d thought long and hard about the move and it was definitely the right decision for our family work/life balance, but it is fair to say that there were many challenges that I wasn’t expecting initially, and whilst the children settled in fairly quickly, it took me a while to really begin to feel at home here! But we did it!

"Happy 1 year in Spain to us! It’s been the most marvellous year, and now we have a brand new adventure on the horizon!" she wrote, before clarifying why her husband wasn't in the photo.

"(Hubby is here in Spain too of course, but typically he was working when we took these photos!)"

