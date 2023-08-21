Jonnie Irwin melts hearts with adorable family holiday photos amid cancer battle

The Escape to the Country presenter was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020

Jonnie Irwin has shared a slew of family holiday snapshots amid his heartbreaking cancer battle.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the TV star, who is best known for presenting Escape to the Country, uploaded a string of sun-drenched images documenting his blissful trip to Southcrest Manor Hotel.

Amongst the photos, Jonnie, 49, shared a precious photo of his three little boys posing poolside in their colourful swim gear complete with foam shark fins and neon orange inflatable armbands.

Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac melted hearts as they posed for a sibling photograph.

Another photo showed doting dad Jonnie sitting proudly with his three boys as they enjoyed a relaxing moment on a sunlounger. The star, who is currently battling terminal cancer, could be seen beaming for the camera, whilst Rex, Rafa and Cormac looked adorable in their matching red squiggle terry cotton shirts.

The presenter was joined by his wife Jessica who was pictured amongst the holiday snaps looking her usual glam self.

In his caption, Jonnie gushed: "The best weather, best fun and the very best people for a few days away."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. "Jonnie you look fantastic, stay positive and have lots of fun," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Absolutely gorgeous pictures and memories for all your family."

A third remarked: "It looks fantastic. So lovely to see the sparkle in your eyes, @jonnieirwintv [red heart emoji]," and a fourth commented: "Looks a fab time with your family and for you all Jonnie. Onwards and upwards mate you're doing great. Sending you great vibes and lots of love."

Jonnie first went public with his cancer diagnosis in November 2022 after keeping his illness under wraps for two years.

Sharing his story exclusively with HELLO!, he said: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Since his heartbreaking diagnosis, Jonnie has been incredibly candid about his cancer battle. And back in July, the TV star spoke about his palliative care during an interview on BBC One's Morning Live.

Speaking to Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton, the father-of-three said: "I'm really good. I have up days and down days but today is very much an up day. The family is great and very noisy."

He went on to say: "I've been in palliative care since day one," he explained. "It can take many guises, palliative care through the hospital, chemotherapy treatment, all the way to the hospice."