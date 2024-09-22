Pauley Perrette supported by fans over impassioned message supporting Kamala Harris

Pauley Perrette is speaking out and taking a stand.

With just a little over a month before Election day in the U.S., the former NCIS star is sharing why she "can't wait" for Vice President Kamala Harris to be president, and sharing insight into their years-long friendship.

Though the former actress has largely shied away from the spotlight since stepping away from the entertainment industry, fans of hers know she still often speaks out in support of causes she holds dear, such as LGBTQIA rights.

Pauley Perrette's impassioned message for Pride month

In that tune, Pauley took to Instagram over the weekend and shared her support for the Democratic presidential nominee. "I have known Kamala Harris for a really long time, I think like 14 or 15 years," she shared, recalling how they were both fundraising for LGBTQIA rights over ten years ago, when a mutual friend introduced them, thinking they would be friends.

"He was right," Pauley shared, emphasizing: "She is wonderful and smart and kind and considerate and present. She's an amazing person."

She went on: "As a survivor of rape and sexual assault, I'm still shook by what happened in 2016," referring to Donald Trump's shocking presidential win, which, though he lost the popular vote, was awarded to him thanks to the Electoral College.

© Getty Pauley has long been a supporter of the LGBTQIA community

Recalling Trump's history of sexual assault, which he has been found liable for, Pauley said: "He encouraged others to do so because we like it. We don't like it, and then people voted for him."

MORE: Pauley Perrette's childhood pictures are worlds away from her look today

MORE: Pauley Perrette’s relationship with Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness explored — see new photo

"Please don't do that to us again, it really showed me like, what America thinks, how much America cares about women and me," she maintained.

© Getty Images She has previously spoken out about being a survivor of sexual assault

She also noted: "And what about everybody else that he makes fun of? Which is like everybody. People's race, their religion, the handicap community, veterans, prisoners of war, Gold Star families, and women, anything women. And then people voted for him?"

MORE: NCIS star Pauley Perrette 'frustrated' as she shares worrying warning to fans

© Getty Images The actress left NCIS in 2018

Pauley lastly recalled how back in 2019, when Harris first ran for president, she texted her: "As my friend, I love you, I don't want you to be in the firing line of Trump's horrible racism and his name calling and everything else, but please run for president."

MORE: Pauley Perrette puts her tiny tattoos on display in photos sharing new update from private life

© Getty She is still close friends with her former co-star Brian Dietzen

She concluded: "And she is, because she is courageous and she's strong, and he is doing it to her, but she's going to continue on and can't wait for her to be my president, I've been waiting a long time, I can't wait."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and cheer her on, with one writing: "Thank you for speaking out. I appreciate you deeply!" as others followed suit with: "YESSS. Love you, Pauley," and: "Amen Pauley. We love you," as well as: "You are amazing."