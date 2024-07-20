Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pauley Perrette's childhood pictures are worlds away from her look today
Pauley Perrette attends the Human Rights Campaign 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Monica Schipper

Pauley is known for her bold looks

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
NCIS star Pauley Perrette is beloved by fans for her bold looks these days, in particular her multi-colored hair. 

But the actress wasn't always so bold, and her childhood pictures reveal an All-American girl with blonde hair in pigtails and a big smile. 

The pictures were shared by friend Kirsten Vangsness, who stars in Criminal Minds, in 2021 when Pauley appeared on her podcast Kirsten's Agenda.  

Pauley Perrette as a young toddler with blonde pigtails© Pauley Perrette
The pair were discussing negative self-talk, and Pauley, 55, spoke about how it "is the world's job out there to put me down and be mean to me, and her, my little self… and someone has to have my back, and I am the one who can reach it best". 

Kirsten then posted two side-by-side snaps, one that showed Pauley having a professional snap taken when she looked to be around four in the early 1970s, and another of her shorter brunette hair, sitting in a rocking chair with a white cat.

Pauley Perrette as a young girl sitting with a cat© Pauley Perrette
Pauley went on to share that she was thinking about her 20-year-old self, and added: "I love her now. I'm not sure how I felt about her then, I was too busy being nuts, and crazy and funny. She was cool." 

"But there are so many things I am so stinking proud of," she added. 

Executive producer Pauley Perrette attends the 2023 Outfest Los Angeles' - "Studio One Forever" Premiere at Harmony Gold on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Pauley starred as Abby Sciuto in the show between 2003 and 2018, and has remained vocal with fans, connecting with them regularly on social media. But she was recently forced to warn fans against scam artists, after one follower was scammed on Cameo, a website where users pay for personalized video messages from celebrities. 

"Last night I got a message on Cameo, which is the only place I talk to strangers," Pauley began in a video filmed from her LA home. 

"It was a terrible story about this person's family member who has been scammed by someone who said they were me. I took a picture and did everything I could but scammers are clever." 

Pauley Perrette in NCIS© Adam Rose/CBS via Getty Images
She continued: "Then today, I get a message from my old pastor and he was like, 'Hey, I see you want me to friend you on Facebook', and I'm like, 'I'm not on Facebook'."

"So, I'll say it again, I'm not on Facebook. I am not asking anybody to be friends with me. The only place that I will respond to someone I don't know is on Cameo," Pauley reiterated. "I'm really sorry if somebody has messed with y'all."

