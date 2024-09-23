Michael Douglas turns 80: Inside his enduring 26-year love story with birthday twin Catherine Zeta-Jones

As Michael Douglas celebrates his 80th birthday, his legacy in Hollywood is undeniable. From his Oscar-winning performance in Wall Street to his iconic roles in Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, Michael has been a legend of the industry for over fifty years, earning acclaim as both an actor and producer.

But beyond the silver screen, one of his greatest success stories is his steadfast relationship with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Catherine and Michael's love is a Hollywood success story in a world of glitz, glam, and short-lived romances. When they first met, Michael was already a household name; Catherine was quickly becoming a rising star in Hollywood after The Mask of Zorro, and sparks flew instantly.

Through career highs, personal challenges, a brief split and Michael's battle with cancer, the two have remained steadfast, proving that they can go the distance. The pair will have been married for 24 years in November, and share two children: Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.

The twin flames are also birthday twins; join HELLO! as we look back at the sweetest things the couple have said about each other in celebration of their big day.

Their first meeting

© KMazur Michael and Catherine first met in 1998

It was love at first sight for Michael on the fateful day he met his future wife. He had seen her incredible performance as Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro alongside Antonio Banderas and asked his publicist to set him up with the Welsh beauty. "I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," he revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"By chance do you want to come back and have a nightcap?" he asked her at the time. The legendary actor then boldly told Catherine, "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children," to which she promptly shut him down.

"You know I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight," Michael recalled her response.

Later, in a speech at the Paley Center for American Media, Michael laughed incredulously at his younger self for telling her he would father her children. "The first time I met her!" he explained. "You think that went over big?"

Michael cleverly followed that up with a bouquet of roses waiting for her when she went to film on a remote Scottish island shortly after their meeting; the gesture worked, and the pair quickly fell in love.

Their age gap

© Dave Benett Michael and Catherine have a 25-year age gap

Michael was 54 when he first met Catherine; he had been married from 1977 until 2000 to wife Diandra Luker, with whom he shares a son, Cameron. Catherine was 29 years old at the time, but age was just a number for the loved-up pair.

The Chicago actress spoke to WSJ Magazine about the age gap in 2021, revealing how their relationship succeeds despite the challenges they face. "My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret," she said.

"With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love is respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2022, she revealed, "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me."

Their shock split and reconciliation

© Santiago Felipe The pair briefly split in 2013 before reconciling in 2014

Michael and Catherine shocked the world when they announced their split in August 2013; a representative for the actress wrote at the time: "Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage. There will be no further comment."

Neither party had filed for divorce, so all hope was not lost for the pair. At the 2013 Emmy Awards, Michael told People on the red carpet, "We're working things out, talking, and we'll see how she goes."

He then gave his wife a special shout-out when he won for his role in Behind the Candelabra. "I want to thank my wife Catherine for her support," he said in his speech, leading fans to believe they may have reconciled.

Thankfully, they got a second chance at love in 2014 when they officially reunited. The Basic Instinct actor confirmed his relationship status on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, revealing, "I'm crazy about her."

He continued, "And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. We're back stronger than ever."

Michael told Event magazine in 2015 that their split was merely "a little bump in the road". He continued, "The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling's mutual."

"We worked things out- if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can't do it if it's just one person."

Awards show shout-outs

© Theo Wargo Catherine won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Chicago

The lovebirds never shy away from an opportunity to gush about their spouse, especially at awards shows, where they always take the time to thank each other for their support and love.

When Catherine won her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Chicago in 2003, in her speech, she tearfully gushed, "To my son Dylan, who is going to be watching at home, and to my husband, who I love, I share this award with you."

For Michael's turn, he took the time to give his wife a shout-out when he was honored with the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award in 2015. "I just wanted to thank my wife," he said in his speech.

He added that he wanted "to thank you as we celebrate our 15th wedding anniversary. Thank you for the love and all your support. Thank you so much."

In their 18th year of marriage, the father of three told reporters on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet his secret to marriage. "We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently," he recalled.

"Besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we're in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on."

"It was great for her to be here tonight and to share one of those nice things where your partner totally understands what's going on," he said. "I flashed back to the time when she was pregnant with our daughter in Chicago and for all the award shows that were going on then."

"The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career had been developed allowed me much more time to enjoy my family," he finished.