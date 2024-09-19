Michael Douglas has divided his fans after revealing he took his son Dylan on an emotional visit to Ukraine.

The 79-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram, which you can watch below, in which he documented their trip to the country's capital, Kyiv – and it was nothing like Michael expected.

WATCH: Michael Douglas shares insight into emotional Ukraine visit with son Dylan

"Hello, friends. I wanted to share with you a little trip my son Dylan and I just completed. We just came back from Kyiv, Ukraine," he began.

Detailing their lengthy journey, he explained. "As you know, Ukraine is under a terrible, terrible war with Russia, so it's a little hard to get to Kyiv, its capital, right now.

"You've got to take an 11-hour train ride from the Polish border into Kyiv. What we arrived to was a magical city, truly a magical city, not what I expected."

Michael continued: "I had this vision of Eastern Germany before the wall came down, but what I saw was this fantastic metropolis. Normally a population of about three million, but with all the refugees coming from the front lines, it's closer probably to five.

© Getty Images Michael and Dylan attend a panel discussion focusing on child safety

"Great architecture, a mix of the Soviet, but also a lot earlier times in their history. Fabulous culture, great restaurants, and spectacular energy."

Detailing the "destruction" in the war-torn city, Michael added: "Minor amount of destructions, all things considered, although we did witness a children's hospital, the largest one in all of Ukraine, totally destroyed and completely clear that it was not a mistake.

"Some buildings are still standing, but there's a lot of work to be done."

© Getty Images Dylan said his family is rooting for Ukraine

Sharing the lessons he and Dylan, 24, learned from their visit, Michael said: "What Dylan and I took away from this was the people, an incredible spirit.

"When you think about what's happened to Ukraine, starting from the Stalin regime in through World War II, and then having to fight and maintain their 30-plus years of democracy, it's an extraordinary place and a great reminder to all of us of the importance of freedom, democracy, and how you've got to work for it."

He then went on to thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska and their staff for all their "hospitality and help".

© President of Ukraine Michael and Dylan met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska

He concluded: "Thank you. You're the right man at the right time, and I wish you all the support. With our upcoming elections in this country, let it be a great reminder to us of the fragility of a democracy and how you have to fight with it, with everything that you have. Peace, everyone!"

His followers were divided about his and Dylan's visit, with one commenting: "No disrespect Mr. Douglas, but why are you going to another country and looking at the disarray? Why wouldn't you go to our borders and see our disarray and put that on video?"

There were many others, however, who praised Michael and Dylan for their efforts. One said: "Thank you Michael Douglas, thank you and your son for the support you give to us Ukrainians."

© Getty Images Michael shares daughter Carys and son Dylan with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Another said: "The greatest respect to you Michael Douglas and son Dylan for making this trip to the Ukraine and highlighting the current happenings and conditions in Kyiv!"

During the trip, Michael and Dylan were special guests of the panel Child Safety in the Family during the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, organised by the First Lady.