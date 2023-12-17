Catherine Zeta-Jones details what private beach getaway with Michael Douglas is really like in breathtaking photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoyed some relaxing time to themselves before heading into the busy holiday season.

Fresh off of their recent trip to India with their son Dylan, during which the Oscar-winning actor was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th edition of the Goa Film Festival, the longtime couple escaped to a private beach getaway.

The two have been married since 2001 after meeting at the 1996 Deauville Film Festival in France, and together share son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 20.

As the weekend, and their special vacation, came to a close, Catherine took to Instagram to share a breathtaking update with her fans.

The No Reservations actress posted a stunning photo to her Instagram Stories that captured a deep orange sunset she and Michael enjoyed from a beach in the Maldives, featuring a towering palm tree hanging overhead.

In it she shared: "Michael and I just had a few days here and it was bliss," adding: "Loaded up on books, films and self help podcasts," before joking: "Didn't need them," and that the trip was absolute "heaven" for the two.

She then bid farewell to the Maldives with the most impressive of photos, an aerial shot of the plane of isolated islands scattered throughout the bright blue waters of the Indian ocean.

It has been quite a celebratory holiday season for Catherine and Michael already, between the actor's son Cameron's recent milestone birthday plus his latest honor at the Goa Film Festival that left his family "elated."

After receiving the special award, Deadline reports he said during his speech: "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award. It's a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated."

The award – Michael Scorsese is among the famed recipients – is meant to honor those who have "enriched the cinematic landscape," and further in his speech, Michael reflected on the power of film to bring people from all walks of life together.

Per AP, he said: "Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race, language and even time," adding: "Today our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever."

Michael has already received in his decades-long career – which first began in the 1960s following in his father Kirk Douglas' footsteps – two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Cecil B. DeMille Award.

