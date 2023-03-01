Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' relationship timeline The Mask of Zorro and Basic Instinct stars married in 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are Hollywood icons, and their relationship is almost as famous as their films.

The A-list couple, who are now neighbors with King Charles, have been together for over 20 years and share two children together. See the lovely Instagram story the Fatal Attraction star put together to celebrate his wife's birthday and their relationship in the video below.

WATCH: Michael Douglas' celebratory photo reel

Loading the player...

The Mask of Zorro star actually shares her September 25 birthday with Michael, and that's just one connection that brought the two together. Join HELLO! as we explore their relationship story from the very beginning.

When did Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas meet?

The Wednesday star first made an impression on Michael in 1998 when he saw the Welsh actress in her role as the enigmatic Elena Montero in The Mask of Zorro. He went on to see Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival while he was promoting his own film, A Perfect Murder, and arranged for his publicist to set up a meeting between them.

DISCOVER: Who did Catherine Zeta-Jones date before marrying Michael Douglas?

Catherine and Michael in 1999

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," Michael told Jonathan Ross during an appearance on his show in 2016. The actor made his move later that night, cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

But Catherine was not immediately impressed with the Basic Instinct actor. According to Michael she replied: "I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas bid bittersweet 'farewell' following romantic date

Not willing to leave things just yet, Michael arranged for roses to be sent to Catherine on the set of her next film, and the A-list star has admitted she still has the card which he sent with them.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2019, she joked about their first meeting and Michael's confident comments: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right."

Are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas married?

Catherine and Michael shared these wedding photos on their anniversary in 2022

Yes, the Entrapment actress and Ant-Man actor were married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Anthony Hopkins.

Catherine wore a gorgeous Christian Lacroix beaded ivory gown for the wedding and also had a dress made by royal designer David Emanuel for the occasion.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones thrills fans with gorgeous mini-dress – see photo

The happy couple had got engaged almost a year earlier during a New Year's Eve trip to Michael's home in Aspen, Colorado in 1999. In August 2000, the pair welcomed their first child, Dylan Michael, and the three-month- old was present for their wedding that November.

Catherine and Michael with Dylan in 2023

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones cradles baby son in adorable photos – fans go wild

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

Are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas still together?

Yes, after almost 23 years of marriage and 25 years as a couple, the Hollywood pair are still together, and often share fun insights into their family life on social media.

The couple together in 2023

However, the couple did split for a little while between 2013 and 2014. Announcing in 2013 that they were taking a break from being together, they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones explains the secret to her marriage to Michael Douglas

He continued: "The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual.

"We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it," he said. "You can’t do it if it’s just one person."

Despite a short term split in 2013 the couple are closer than ever today

Meanwhile, Catherine told The Telegraph in 2022: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day. I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years.

"I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it," she continued light-heartedly.

DISCOVER: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' new photo sparks huge reaction from fans

Later, Catherine commented on the couple's age difference, explaining: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."

Who are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' children?

Catherine and Michael share two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Michael also has one son, Cameron, from his former marriage to Diandra Lucker.

Michael and Catherine with their children Dylan and Carys in 2015

Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022, meanwhile, Carys is exploring a career in modelling and has appeared in several magazines alongside her mother. Both Dylan and Carys are spitting images of their famous parents, and are also interested in pursuing acting careers.

In her interview with The Telegraph, Catherine said that despite the fact that she would encourage her children to pursue other careers, "there’s no way I want to dissuade them [from acting] because acting has been the most amazing thing in my life".

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in bold gown alongside rarely-seen son

Now empty-nesters in their amazing $4.7 million New York-based home, the couple still spend a lot of time with their children. Dylan recently joined his mom at the LA premiere for Wednesday, where the star gushed about her supportive grown up children to People magazine.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she said. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.