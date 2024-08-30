Michael Douglas talks 'crazy' time ahead in personal video from inside family home

Michael Douglas has shared a rare personal video with his fans on social media this week, discussing everything from his summer to the "crazy" time ahead.

The Hollywood star has been away in Europe for the past few months, spending quality time with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their grown-up children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, but now he's back home and looking ahead to the rest of the year.

In footage posted on Instagram, Michael was seen sitting on the coach at home, as he spoke to his followers, asking them about their own summer experiences.

Michael Douglas addresses his fans in personal footage from inside family home

Addressing the upcoming election in November, he added that he was "getting prepared for what could be a crazy ass fall."

Alongside the footage, he wrote: "Well it’s TGIF! Last one of the summer- Labor Day weekend! I hope you had a good summer! Did you learn something new? Did you get close to your family, your loved ones? I miss a’lot of my friends this summer, but I was close with the family so that worked out. Anyway, thinking about you all, getting prepared for what could be a crazy ass fall, and just hold tight! Let’s all try to stay together! Peace! MD."

© Getty Images Michael Douglas has had a busy summer

Fans very much appreciated Michael's message, with one writing: "You are so genuine! That’s what I admire about you. You are not the typical Hollywood. God bless you and your family this coming fall and always. And yes…We need peace."

Another wrote: "Hi Michael , good to see you. You look great and handsome as always. Pls take good care always." A third added: "That was certainly a nice message to start my day with Michael. Thank you."

© Juan Naharro Gimenez Michael Douglas receiving the Master of Cinema Award during the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest

Michael has been to several countries over the summer, including Mallorca, where he was honored with the Master of Cinema 2024 accolade at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival in July.

During his acceptance speech at the event, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

© Roy Rochlin Michael with his youngest two children, Dylan and Carys

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired. What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work. I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy.

"But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."

© Rich Fury Michael and Catherine are planning on spending more time abroad

The decision will have a huge impact for the star and his wife who have been based in the United States for over a decade, while raising their now grown-up children.

Catherine previously opened up about the couple's plans to move from their current home in Irvington, Westchester County, which they listed earlier this year for an impressive $12 million.

Their children both now live away from home, with Dylan having graduated from Brown University in 2022, while Carys is currently a student there.

