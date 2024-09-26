Jennifer Hudson to kick off long-awaited comeback with poignant performance

Jennifer Hudson is serious about her comeback to music, and she is making it soon.

Though the Dreamgirls actress, now the host of her eponymous talk show, has largely left the music industry save for occasional, impromptu performances, she recently confirmed that she signed a new record deal.

It has been a whopping ten years since she last released a solo original album, JHUD in 2014, and though new music is still some ways away, she does have quite the emotional return to the stage coming up.

Jennifer Hudson 'chooses joy' and it's the best thing you'll hear today

CBS and Dick Clark Productions have announced that Jennifer is part of the star-studded line-up of singers that will be performing for the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special next week, on Sunday, October 6.

In addition to the EGOT winner, Mariah Carey, Green Day, Stray Kids, Kane Brown, Raye, Gladys Knight, Brad Paisley and Chaka Khan were also announced as performers.

The two-hour special will additionally feature appearances from Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan, plus Jimmy Kimmel, who has previously hosted the awards show.

© Instagram Jennifer recently did an impromptu performance at the Louvre

Per Variety, Jennifer will be performing a tribute to the one and only Whitney Houston, who won 22 AMAs in her lifetime, while Mariah will be performing a medley of songs from her The Emancipation of Mimi album in honor of its own 20th anniversary.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson 'SO excited' to finally share long-awaited news — fans react

MORE: Jennifer Hudson brought to tears over emotional surprise during talk show premiere

Jennifer announced that she was working on her music comeback earlier this month, with a video on Instagram in which she is seen driving, taking a big breath, and revealing she was on her way to sign her new record deal.

© Instagram The singer also recently celebrated her 43rd birthday

"It's major," she declared, adding: "I'm very excited. It is a beautiful day. This is what I worked my whole life for, so it's a special, special day, and I thank God."

MORE: Everything Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common has said about marrying her

© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin She has been hosting her talk show since 2022

She appeared both reflective and nervous, as she further shared: "It is an amazing time right now, it really is," before admitting that she is definitely "tired" but the "anxiety" wakes her up.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson delights fans with much-awaited news: 'The wait is almost over'

© Getty Images Jennifer is an EGOT winner

"I'm more excited than tired," she added, and wrote in her caption: "It's official!!! So excited to be joining the @interscope family! Get ready, y'all! The music is coming!!!"

Interscope Records is owned by Universal Music Group, and similarly represents Benny Blanco, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Blink-182, Gwen Stefani, Eminem, Lana del Rey, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, among others.