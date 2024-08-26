Jennifer Hudson says 'choose joy' in personal video and it's the best thing you'll hear today

If you need an uplifting moment of peace today, don’t worry, Jennifer Hudson has got you!

The Dreamgirls star shared the most moving of vocal melodies in an Instagram video on Sunday to start off the week.

With a Stevie Wonder portrait as a backdrop and natural light pouring through her window, Jennifer kept her looks simple for the heart-warming clip, wearing a black v-neck tee and her hair upswept in a top knot.

The 42-year-old actor, singer and talk show host wrote: “Sometimes it’s good to just sing yourself a song. I hope this brings u as much peace as it brings me! I choose joy!!!”

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson 'chooses joy' - and it will give you goosebumps

Her song of choice? A flawless gospel rendition of Louis Armstrong’s beautiful classic, “What a Wonderful World”.

JHud selected the third verse of the iconic 1967 song to share with her fans, crooning: “I hear babies cry, I watch them grow / They'll learn much more / Than I'll ever know / And I think to myself / What a wonderful world / Yes, I think to myself / What a wonderful world.”

© Instagram Jennifer has had a joyous summer - here she reunites with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker at the Paris Olympics 16 years after they starred as Carrie Bradshaw and Louise in the Sex and the City movie

Followers flooded the comments with praise, including actress Milla Jovovich who speculated: “She had a talent surge. She just couldn’t keep it in or it would burn her up. That’s just the everyday reality of being @iamjhud”, finishing the comment with a smiling sunglasses emoji.

Another follower enthused, “This voice…God, we love this voice… the one and only… @iamjhud.”

© Instagram Her greatest joy: Photo shared by Jennifer Hudson on Instagram August 10, 2024 of her son David Otunga Jr. in honor of his 15th birthday

When it comes to joy, Jennifer has certainly had an exciting summer, which included a trip to Paris for the Olympic Games, and celebrating her son David's 15th birthday.

And when it comes to romance? Well, six months after JHud confirmed her relationship with rapper Common, the hip hop star and actor seemed to hint there might be wedding bells in the future.

© Getty Wedding bells with Common? The rapper & actor has said, 'If I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's as simple as that'

While the two haven’t been seen publicly together in a few weeks, back In July, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Common remarked, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's as simple as that."

Something to consider… What about What a Wonderful World as a wedding song? That would certainly spark some joy!

© Chris Millard JHud's popular talk show is set to return with new episodes on September 16th

Meanwhile, while everyone seemed to appreciate the blessings of Jennifer’s vocal stylings on Instagram over the weekend, fans will also be excited to know that the talented EGOT winner will be returning to our TV screens with brand new episodes of the Jennifer Hudson Show this September 16th.

The much-anticipated Season 3 premiere just happens to have the slogan “Choose Joy”.

A clip shared to Instagram features appearances by stars from Zendaya to Matthew McConaughey and gives a sneak peek into some joy-inducing moments we can look forward to that give Jennifer “the chills.”