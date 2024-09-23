Jennifer Hudson shares astonished reaction to teen son David's transformation: 'Who is this?'

Jennifer Hudson is finding the balance between her three biggest loves — her music, her talk show, and her son. And she can't believe how much things are changing already!

The host of The Jennifer Hudson Show, 43, is a mom to son David Otunga Jr., shared with her ex, actor and former pro wrestler David Otunga, and the teen is growing up so fast.

While describing her son as "towering" in a new interview with Essence, the talk show host is reflecting on life as a mom to a teenager ready to take on the world, and the lessons she's learned as a parent.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson's son has permission to date Jerry O'Connell's daughters

"Each phase of raising a kid is different from the last. So, it's like, 'Okay, how do you need me now?'" she tells the publication. "'How do I parent you now with where you are right now?' So, we're finding a new norm, and I'm preparing him for what's to come."

She also shared her own thoughts on a familiar mother's pain and astonishment in seeing their baby grow up so fast and so tall right before their eyes, elaborating on the wonder and simultaneous tinge of pain.

"He went to sleep in the room, took a nap with his mohawk, and when I tell you he came out, had a whole new nose, and shot up. I was like, 'Where did my child go? Who is this?'"

© Instagram Jennifer is a doting mom to her 15-year-old son David Otunga Jr.

"That's how quickly it happens," she added. "I'm just taking it in and being the mommy he needs right now — or praying to be."

The "Spotlight" singer also talked about giving some of the love she's showered on her son all his love as he's grown up to herself as well, and talked about her daily rituals to feel more at peace.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson makes it 'official' with big announcement away from talk show: 'Can't wait'

"When I wake up in the morning, what's going to make me smile today?" she mentions thinking. "What is it that my person needs today? You know what I mean? Not boss lady, mama, and all the other titles in the world."

© Getty Images Her son has already grown into a towering teen, standing taller than his mom

"The first check-in is, 'Okay, how am I feeling today?' And then, what would be that one thing if I can't do nothin' else in this busy day, what is the one thing I can do that I can say I did for me?"

MORE: Common's ex reacts as he teases marrying Jennifer Hudson — what she said

"And you know, one of the things is fixing my bed. Can't leave it a mess. The least I should be able to do is make sure I fix my bed before I walk out this door or before this day starts. Why? Because that's something for me."

© Getty Images "I'm just taking it in and being the mommy he needs right now — or praying to be."

Jennifer also talked hilariously about asking her son to figure things out for himself because she needs some me time. "For me, it could be the simplest thing of bike riding. I have my son and all his friends."

MORE: Common shares insight into ultra-private relationship with Jennifer Hudson

"I'm like, 'Listen, I'm going to ride my bike, and I'm going to need y'all to figure out how y'all are going to get to Walter's house? Okay? Y'all old enough, but this is something I've been wanting to do, and I'm going to take this bike ride.'"

© Getty Images "When I wake up in the morning, what's going to make me smile today?"

"So, whatever that is for you, make that time for you to be able to do it, even when it's the busiest of days. Do that one little simple thing for yourself."