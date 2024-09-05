Jennifer Hudson makes it 'official' with big announcement away from talk show: 'Can't wait'

Jennifer Hudson is ready to get back to her roots, and fans cannot wait.

Though the Dreamgirls actress, now the host of her eponymous talk show, has largely left the music industry save for occasional, impromptu performances, fans have never forgotten her incredible voice.

Now, she is ready to make a comeback, starting with one major step to make it "official."

Jennifer Hudson 'chooses joy' and it's the best thing you'll hear today

Jennifer delighted fans on Thursday as she took to Instagram to announce that music from her is coming very soon, a whopping ten years since her last solo original album, JHUD, in 2014.

In the new video, she is seen driving, taking a big breath, and revealing she was on her way to sign a new record deal.

"It's major," she declared, adding: "I'm very excited. It is a beautiful day. This is what I worked my whole life for, so it's a special, special day, and I thank God."

Jennifer appeared both reflective and nervous, as she further shared: "It is an amazing time right now, it really is," before admitting that she is definitely "tired" but the "anxiety" wakes her up.

© Instagram The singer recently made a brief performance at the Louvre

"I'm more excited than tired," she added, and wrote in her caption: "It's official!!! So excited to be joining the @interscope family! Get ready, y'all! The music is coming!!!"

© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin She has been hosting her talk show since 2022

Interscope Records is owned by Universal Music Group, and similarly represents Benny Blanco, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Blink-182, Gwen Stefani, Eminem, Lana del Rey, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

© Getty Jennifer is an EGOT winner

Following Jennifer's exciting announcement, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and congratulate her, with one writing: "Congratulations! Can't wait for the new music," as others followed suit with: "This is the best news!!! So excited for what's to come," and: "Wow wow wow! Congratulations, Bosslady. SO well deserved!" as well as: "Yeeesssssssss oh this is going to be good!!! Congratulations."

She won her first Oscar for her first film

Jennifer of course is one of the select few talents, 19 to be exact, to have earned the prestigious EGOT status, for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

She first won an Oscar in 2007 for best supporting actress for her role in Dreamgirls, then two Grammys, best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for the musical The Color Purple in 2017, a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yag, which she in part voice and co-produced, and lastly a Tony in 2022 for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won best musical that year.