Everything Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common has said about marrying her

A proposal and walk down the aisle may be in the near future for Jennifer Hudson.

The EGOT winner, who rang in her 43rd birthday on September 12, is currently in a relationship with longtime friend Common, who has not been shy about expressing his wishes of tying the knot with her.

Though the talk show host has never been married, and neither has the rapper, she was previously engaged to professional wrestler David Otunga, from 2008 to 2017, with whom she shares son David Otunga Jr., who just celebrated his 15th birthday.

Jennifer Hudson and Common confirm their romance with playful exchange

Though both Jennifer and Common initially played coy about their relationship, and denied they were dating for months, they finally confirmed their romance in January of this year.

Since then, Common has made various comments about whether he is the marriage type, and whether marriage is in the cards for him and Jennifer.

Shortly after confirming their relationship, the Just Wright actor, during an appearance on the Today Show, was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

© Getty The couple has been friends for several years

He explained: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," and noted: "For me, everything is divine."

"I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit," he further reflected, and ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

© Getty Jennifer and Common in January 2024

Later this year, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, he was even more direct, not only confirming that he is the marrying type, but that if he were to get married, it would definitely be with Jennifer.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show They confirmed their relationship in February

Both him and Jennifer are originally from Chicago, and he first noted: "I'm gonna be real with you, like, having a lady that's from Chicago [allows] me to go home and just be home," adding: "I hadn't did that in a while, where I was just like going home and just being around my loved ones and didn't have no work to do."

© Getty The pair in May 2024

He then shared: "With all due respect to all the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship, bro," and maintained: "I mean, if I'm gonna get married it's to her. That's as simple as that."

Moreover, should the couple walk down the aisle, they even have his ex Tiffany Hadish's stamp of approval. After his comments about marrying Jennifer were shared on social media, a fan wrote in the comments section: "Well there he said it he wants to marry her he aint neva said that abt no woman b4," and the comedian, who date him for just over a year until 2021, replied: "EXACTLY! I hope they actually get married."