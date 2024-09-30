Stella McCartney poses alongside rarely-seen brother James at star-studded Paris Fashion Week show

It was a family affair for Stella McCartney at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The renowned designer, who unveiled the first look of her Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, was accompanied by her brother James McCartney at the star-studded event.

After the runway show, which was attended by the likes of Maria Sharapova, Jameela Jamil, Hayley Williams and Tom Daley, the brother-and-sister duo stopped and happily posed for pictures on the red carpet.

© Shutterstock Stella McCartney with her brother James at her Paris Fashion Week show

Stella, 53, exuded effortless style in a chic navy jumper paired with matching pinstriped trousers, creating a sophisticated and polished look.

The ensemble perfectly reflected the designer's signature blend of elegance and casual flair, cementing her status as a fashion icon. Her younger brother James, 47, opted for slick grey trousers and a black zipped-up jacket.

Earlier this year, musician James was seen supporting his sister Stella at her Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week alongside their older sister Mary McCartney and their dad Sir Paul McCartney.

© Getty The brother and sister duo pose backstage following the Stella McCartney show in Paris

The Beatles singer is a father to five children. Beyond daughters Stella and Mary and son James, Paul has an adoptive daughter Heather from his marriage to Linda McCartney. He is also a father to Beatrice, whom he shares with his ex-wife Heather Mills. Paul adopted Linda McCartney's daughter Heather upon his marriage to the American photographer in 1969.

In adulthood Heather has pursued a creative career, studying printing at the Photographers' Workshop in Covent Garden before studying pottery at college and launching her own line of houseware products, Heather McCartney Designs.

Mary McCartney was Paul and Linda McCartney's firstborn. She followed in her mother's footsteps when she became a photographer, creating work that has been printed in GQ, Vogue, and the Sunday Times.

© Getty Stella waved at onlookers

Stella's success as a fashion designer is a secret to no one. The designer studied fashion at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins where she met Edward Sexton, who would later help her launch her first collection for Chloé. By 1997 she was the the 26-year-old creative director of Chloé.

Paul's only son James inherited his musical genes. The singer-songwriter has even collaborated with his father on many projects, including his solo albums Flaming Pie and Driving Rain.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stella McCartney makes King Charles laugh with her curtsy

In February 2023, Paul opened up about how his relationship with his children has changed over the years. "I've always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance if they seem to need it — but that was mainly when they were younger," he wrote on his website. "Now that they are older, they're guiding me!"

The musician added: "They don't need so much guidance these days but if there's ever a problem, I'm very happy to be the guy they come to ... So, that's largely the thing of being a dad.

"You're just there to help, and I suppose have fun with — we do have a lot of fun. Now they're older, we can have a drink together, for instance!"