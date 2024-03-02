Cher stuns in daring cut-out look with unexpected beehive hair alongside boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher stepped out for another glitzy evening during Paris Fashion Week on Friday and let's just say her sartorial choices did not disappoint.

The 'Believe' singer, 77, was spotted alongside her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 38, wearing the most daring wide-leg pants which featured circular cut-outs with silver metallic detailing all over the legs which she teamed with a pair of rockstar biker boots.

© Getty Cher and Alexander Edwards at the Byredo Cocktail Party

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' songstress popped on a black slip with metallic chain detailing around the neckline, as well as a glitzy black rhinestone-adorned longline jacket that grazed the floor.

The Goddess of Pop rocked an unexpected platinum blonde beehive with tonnes of volume having worn her hair in natural dark curls just days before. Her makeup, as you would expect, exuded glamour.

© Getty Cher attended the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

Cher rocked a silver shimmery eyeshadow look with a glossy apricot-toned lip and her milky complexion looked lit from within. The finishing touches were added to the look in the form of a diamond necklace and a twinkly manicure.

The star's boyfriend accompanied her to the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week opting for more casual attire. The music exec was seen in a snakeskin textured black blazer with a slightly shiny finish which was styled with a black T-shirt, mid-wash jeans, and a pair of grungy boots.

© Getty Cher posed with Marcia Cross and Guram Gvasalia

Cher was seen at the ritzy event alongside the creative director of Vetements, Guram Gvasalia, as well as Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross who wowed in a floor-length ruby red gown with built-in gloves that was covered in rhinestones.

© Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher at Balmain RTW Fall 2024

The pair were spotted attending the Balmain show earlier this week where Cher looked totally different. The 'Just Like Jesse James' singer was spotted wearing a matching look with Alexander.

© Getty Cher twinned with her beau

Both of the stars were seen in wide-leg mid-wash jeans, black tops, and boxy black blazers with black boots. Cher wore a cool-toned cut crease eye look with full lashes and a natural glossy lip.

© Getty Cher wore a funky belt buckle look

Earlier this month the award-winning musician was spotted at the star-studded pre-Grammy gala in honor of Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton hotel wearing another all-black ensemble.

© Getty Laurie Lynn Stark, Cher and Jesse Jo Stark attended the Pre-Grammy gala

The 'After All' singer rocked a satin strapless corset top with a buckled belt effect over the entire bodice. She styled the garment with a pair of ruched glittery pants and an oversized black blazer with satin lapels. Cher once again completed her look with a pair of chunky black boots.

Cher's look at the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party at Citizen News Hollywood on February 1 was also one to remember. The star wowed in a pair of wide-leg charcoal grey jeans that were covered in oversized gems.

© Getty Cher wore bejewelled jeans

She teamed the jeans with a slinky cold-shoulder top, a chunky black belt, and the most eye-catching diamond earrings that sat on her chest. Cher gave a subtle nod to her 80s style in the form of a single diamanté-encrusted leather fingerless glove.