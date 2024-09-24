Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum shows off ultra-sculpted physique in daring latex dress at Paris Fashion Week - photos
Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© Pascal Le Segretain

Heidi Klum shows off ultra-sculpted physique in daring latex dress at Paris Fashion Week

The AGT judge showed off her bombshell physique at the L'Oreal show...

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum is one of the most famous supermodels on the planet, so it will come as no surprise that the 51-year-old pulled out all the stops at Paris Fashion Week on Monday night.

The AGT judge slipped on the PVC dress of dreams to join the likes of Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne at the L'Oréal Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show. The theme for this year's event was Walk Your Worth in celebration of 'women's empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood.'

© Lyvans Boolaky

Showing off her svelte physique, Heidi oozed confidence in the figure-sculpting dress, which featured thin straps and an ultra-flattering square neckline.

Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The dramatic gown boasted a snatched upper half with a billowing skirt from below Heidi's knee.

The globally renowned model made the most of this dazzling feature, picking up her skirt as she strutted down the catwalk, exposing her elegant black pointed-toe heels.

Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© Pietro S. D'Aprano

Keeping it classic with her accessories for the show, Heidi opted for a dazzling diamond choker and statement diamond earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the mom-of-four left her picture-perfect honey-blonde locks to flow freely past her shoulders, styled immaculately straight.

© Lyvans Boolaky

Her camera-ready makeup was equally flawless, comprising smokey black eyeliner, subtle brushes of rosy blusher, and nude pink lipstick

Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© Kristy Sparow

As Heidi made her way down the catwalk, she blew kisses to the adoring crowds, who were no doubt cheering her on.

Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© JULIEN DE ROSA

She was also captured lifting her incredibly toned arms in jubilation before striking a pose at the end of the runway.

Heidi Klum walking the L'Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week© Pascal Le Segretain

Following her solo jaunt, Heidi joined her fellow L'Oréal ambassadors, including a newly blonde Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis.

Heidi also shared a BTS moment modelling her incredible black gown as she posed for the camera, with spectacular Parisian architecture in the background.

View post on Instagram
 

Captioning the post, she penned: "I am worth it @lorealparis".

