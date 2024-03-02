David Beckham 'so proud' of wife Victoria in gushing tribute following incredible achievement

David Beckham couldn't have been prouder on Saturday when he shared a gushing tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham following her Paris Fashion Week show.

The former footballer, 48, took to his Instagram account with a stunning photo of his wife of 24 years alongside a heartfelt message. VB faced a number of challenges during the show, not only is she on crutches after injuring herself at the gym, but she also faced protesters interrupting her show.

He penned: "So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best [pink love heart emoji] we love you @victoriabeckham [pink love heart emoji]."

The words were penned alongside a stunning snap of the former Spice Girl blowing kisses to the audience after showcasing her AW24 collection. The entrepreneur oozed elegance and donned black wide-leg trousers, and a chic black vest.

© Victor VIRGILE Protestors appear on the runway during the Victoria Beckham Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week

As for her hair, she wore her brunette lengths cascading down in gentle waves.

As always, Victoria met the challenge with good humour and quipped she had to adapt her fashion choices, notably pairing leggings with kitten heels, and found using her crutch as a pointer during a preview of her show empowering.

The Beckham clan all headed out to support Victoria, David was joined in the front row by his daughter Harper, 12, and sons Cruz, 19, Brooklyn, 24. Romeo was notably missing from the family gathering, apparently staying in London following his breakup with Mia Regan who attended the show.