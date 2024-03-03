Salma Hayek dazzles in sultry sequin top for momentous Paris outing with husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is keeping busy this fashion month, and serving look after look for all of the runway shows.

Shortly after spending time in Milan and attending the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta's shows, the House of Gucci actress has since landed in Paris alongside her husband François-Henri Pinaul for what marks the last of the big four fashion weeks.

The couple's first stop in Paris was both fashionable, of course, as it was momentous, as they previewed Seán McGirr's debut Alexander McQueen collection as its new creative director.

Following the exciting debut, Salma took to Instagram to share a round of photos from the special day, starting off with her uber-chic outfit.

The Oscar-winner dazzled in a metallic sequin bustier with a plunging, sweetheart neckline, layered under a form-fitting black blazer paired with matching trousers and black leather hat, plus Jessica McCormack jewelry.

In her post, she also included plenty of behind-the-scenes photos, which featured the newly-minted creative director as well as Salma's husband and her mother-in-law, Maryvonne Pinault.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about Salma's outfit and the rest of the photos, with Lauren Sánchez (soon to be Mrs. Jeff Bezos) commenting a fire and heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "You are next level," and: "You look amazing queen," as well as: "You look so beautiful," plus another one of her followers added: "Too beautiful."

The Pinault family's luxury conglomerate Kering – which was founded by François-Henri's father François Pinault in 1963 – owns Alexander McQueen, as well as fellow legacy brands Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, and more.

© Instagram The actress shared a slew of backstage photos with Séan

Salma's husband has been CEO since 2005, as well as of investment holding company Groupe Artémis, since 2003. He also recently acquired a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, Hollywood's leading talent and sports agency, which represents the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, Billie Lourd, and Salma herself, among others.

© Instagram Salma's husband and mother-in-law backstage

Séan's debut comes after the departure of McQueen's former designer Sarah Burton, who joined the brand in the late 1990s and became its creative director in May 2010 after founder Alexander McQueen's tragic death in February of that year. Shortly before her first anniversary as lead designer, Kate Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011 wearing a now-classic lace wedding gown designed by Sarah.

As for her successor, Séan – a graduate from legendary fashion school Central Saint Martins in London – previously worked for Dries Van Noten, Burberry and Uniqlo, and was most recently head of menswear for JW Anderson.

