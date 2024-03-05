Proud Paul McCartney enjoys special reunion with daughters Stella and Mary

Sir Paul McCartney had a major proud dad moment at a Paris Fashion Week event on Monday. The Beatles legend, 81, was spotted in a special family reunion moment alongside his wife Nancy Shevell, 64, in an iconic McCartney crossover moment.

The 'Let It Be' singer was spotted alongside his fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney, 52, at her Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week alongside Stella's older sister Mary McCartney, 54.

The 'Hey Jude' songwriter was the picture of a proud parent as he was seen posing for photographs in a white open-necked shirt with black trousers, a black longline coat, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

His New York-native businesswoman wife was seen looking lovely in a striped dress that was cinched at the waist with a tan leather belt that was teamed with an ivory wool coat and a pair of white pointed-toe mules.

Meanwhile, the designer herself looked characteristically chic in a grey checked oversized trouser suit whilst her sister Mary looked effortlessly stylish in a navy plunging cardigan with the sleeves scrunched up. She completed her look with a pair of unexpected chunky trainers.

The fashion show was a star-studded affair. Paul posed with his wife and daughters at the Parc André Citroën-based event in France's capital, as well as with former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach.

Paul's only son James was also seen supporting his sister at the special event.

Also in the line-up was Dune actress Charlotte Rampling and British rapper M.I.A. Ringo and Paul sat front row alongside the late Michael Jackson's 25-year-old daughter Paris to watch the catwalk show which featured Kate Moss' model daughter Lila, 21, in a bold aquamarine shaggy blue dress.

The 60s music legend was also seen greeting Dame Anna Wintour, long-time editor of American Vogue before taking the time to chat with The Good Place's Jameela Jamil.

The 'Here Comes The Sun' singer is a father to five children. Beyond daughters Stella and Mary, Paul has an adoptive daughter Heather, 61, from his marriage to Linda McCartney, as well as a son named James, 46, from their marriage before he fathered Beatrice, 20, with his ex-wife Heather Mills.

Paul adopted Linda McCartney's daughter Heather upon his marriage to the American photographer in 1969. In adulthood Heather has pursued a creative career, studying printing at the Photographers' Workshop in Covent Garden before studying pottery at college and launching her own line of houseware products, Heather McCartney Designs.

Mary McCartney was Paul and Linda McCartney's firstborn. She followed in her mother's footsteps when she became a photographer, creating work that has been printed in GQ, Vogue, and the Sunday Times.

Stella McCartney's success as a fashion designer is a secret to no one. The designer studied fashion at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins where she met Edward Sexton, who would later help her launch her first collection for Chloé. By 1997 she was the the 26-year-old creative director of Chloé.

Paul's son James inherited his musical genes. The singer-songwriter has even collaborated with his father on many projects, including his solo albums Flaming Pie and Driving Rain.

20-year-old Beatrice has decided to stay out of the public eye. "Beatrice hates fame and the whole limelight thing," her mother told The Guardian in 2015. "She wants to be a marine biologist, not a pop star."