Snoop Dogg marks beginning of brother's funeral with emotional tribute and photo

Snoop Dogg shared a heartfelt tribute to his little brother Bing Worthington ahead of his funeral today.

Bing, a music executive, died aged 44 of an undisclosed cause on February 16 2024. Since his passing, Snoop - also known as Calvin Broadus Jr, 52 - has taken to Instagram to express his grief and share his younger brother's memory.

© @snoopdogg Instagram Snoop Dogg shared a tribute to his brother

In an Instagram post, Snoop shared a photo of his younger brother with the words: "In Loving Memory… Bing Worthington May 4, 1979 - Feb. 16, 2024" accompanying the photo. The tribute was much like what you might find on an Order of Service leaflet for a funeral.

He wrote in the caption: "Rest well lil brother" with a number of emojis, adding "be my guiding light".

© Instagram Snoop, Bing, and their brother Jerry at their mom's funeral in 2021

The family will reportedly hold a funeral for the 44-year-old on March 1, according to the funeral home. The order of service was posted on Legacy.com, which explained that the viewing ahead of the funeral is scheduled to start at 9am in Beverly Hills, with the funeral service beginning at 10am before Bing is interred at 3pm at Inglewood Park Cemetery.

Snoop and his brother Bing

The rapper has repeatedly posted on Instagram to remember Bing, as he showed his emotional side while listening to Stevie Wonder's "Lately", shaking his head with glistening eyes. He added that he was "trying to stay strong lil bruh".

Previously, Snoop shared a photo of himself and his brother Bing wearing red as they attended their mother Beverly's funeral, who died age 70 in 2021. He wrote: "Everlastin love Beverly’s boys. Dirty left bing and snoopy", adding: "@badabing33 miss that laugh and the way u made us smile keep mama company till we get there".