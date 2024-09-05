Jessica Simpson sparks heated debate with rare photo of all three children

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of her three children as they prepared to head back to school after the summer break – but it sparked a heated debate among her followers.

The 44-year-old proudly posted a carousel of images of daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, son Ace Knute, 11, and daughter Birdie Mae, five, in their school uniforms.

The trio were all smiles as they pulled a variety of poses alongside their mom, who wore a neon green dress with towering animal print boots.

Maxwell and Birdie both wore checkered blue skirts, but Maxwell added a white polo top while Birdie wore a navy version. Ace, meanwhile, sported beige shorts and a red polo top.

Captioning the photos, Jessica proudly wrote: "Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y'all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace! Keep on showin' up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year!"

She added: "I'm so very proud of y'all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow."

While many of Jessica's followers adored the sweet family snapshots, others were up in arms that the name of the children's school was visible on their uniforms.

"Why would you publicly post your kids' school name?! I'm not famous but no way I'd share where my kid goes to school publicly. This is wild," one commented.

A second said: "What responsible adult in the industry wouldn't think to blur your child's school!?" A third added: "You should cover up the name of your kids school."

There were some who jumped to her defense, with one responding: "Everyone complaining about her not covering the school name, most, if not all, notable celebrities send their kids there."

Another added: "Who cares that you can see where they go to school. Everyone knows celebrity kids go to the same school."

Jessica, her husband Eric Johnson, and their kids live in a spectacular $11.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which they purchased in 2013 from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Inside, there are six bedrooms, a home theatre, and a spa, as well as 2.5 acres of outdoor space complete with a swimming pool.

However, last year Jessica opened up about their time testing out a potential move to Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking with E! News, she gave insight into their experience in a rental home over the summer, admitting it was "a hilarious experience," before explaining: "I rent a home, but I don't realize I need window coverings… I used thumbtacks to put these $40 curtains up so I don't wake up with the sun…"

Hectic as it might have been at times, and though the family hasn't committed to moving just yet, she did add: "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy.'"

She further shared: "It's because I'm not on guard, I'm with a lot of like-minded people and it's not about the celebrity. It really is about the music and the heart and the conversation, and honestly just to have the music conversation again makes me so excited."

Jessica tied the knot with retired NFL player Eric in 2014, four years after getting engaged.