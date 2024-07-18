Pink shares honest insight into marriage with Carey Hart in heartwarming 49th birthday tribute

It's an extra special day in Pink's household: it's her husband Carey Hart's birthday!

On Wednesday, July 17, the professional racer marked his 49th trip around the sun, and the "So What" singer shared a touching tribute in his honor reflecting on their almost 20 years together.

The couple have been married since 2006, and share two kids together, daughter Willow, who just marked her milestone 13th birthday last month, and son Jameson, six.

In honor of Carey's birthday, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of them throughout the years.

The sweet pics ranged from one of a recent boat day, to a hospital stay for Carey, a throwback photo from when the two were young adults, plus sweet moments as a family of four, featuring their adorable two kids.

In her caption, Pink wrote: "Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," adding: "I've known you since you were 26!" before joking: "Now you're 12!"

She continued: "No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better."

"You've healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win. I'm so [expletive] proud of you. You're ten times the father, human, husband, or friend they'll ever be. And we're lucky enough to have you in our lives."

© Instagram Pink and Carey met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2006

Carey was born in Seal Beach, California, in 1975, but grew up in Las Vegas. He is the oldest of three siblings, and was raised by his father Tom Hart, a construction company owner, after his parents divorced when he was a kid.

© Instagram The couple briefly separated in 2008, but rekindled shortly after

Pink further reflected in her tribute: "You are big enough to be smaller than me at times, you sleep on the floor of a bathroom when any of us don't feel well, sometimes you know when it's a beer for breakfast kind of day, you never complain even though you're in constant pain, you go with me to wine events even though you prefer beer, sometimes you even know now that you're not gonna win the argument…"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

"You are true to who you are, you tell me I'm beautiful when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange, you launch the boat, clean the boat, pack and unpack the boat, drive the boat, you even let us eat Cheetos on the boat now."

She concluded: "Man, we have really beaten you down haven't we? You dole out my medicine like a hot nurse after hip surgery, you assistant coach with me for baseball, and you go wherever and whenever to the ends of the earth for this crazy family. We love you Carebear. We see you. You're really amazing. Happy birthday."