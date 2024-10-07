Dylan Dreyer's then-and-now photos get fans talking as Today host celebrates with husband

Dylan Dreyer had reason to celebrate over the weekend when she rang in her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband.

The Today meteorologist and Brian Fichera opted for a low-key evening at home rather than painting the town red in New York.

Dylan acknowledged the milestone on Instagram and shared a glimpse into their wholesome celebrations.

Alongside a photo of her and Brian sitting on the couch, she wrote: "12 years of marriage and I’m still in my happy place. Sitting on the couch with @fishlense."

She then added another photo in which they were sitting in the same position and wrote: "After I took this picture, Brian pointed out that I posted the same thing 2 years ago! Not much has changed and I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you Bri!!"

They looked happy and relaxed in both images and fans adored seeing their down-to-earth home life.

With their hectic work schedules and parenting three young boys, Rusty, three, Ollie, four, and Calvin, seven, the couple don't have much downtime.

Not that they would have it any other way. When Dylan chatted to HELLO! for an exclusive interview, she said being a mom was incredible.

© Instagram Dylan shares three sons with Brian

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do," she said of becoming a parent. "Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

However, the pair weren't initially sure they even wanted children.

© Instagram Her sons are adorable

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband of twelve years. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

They're fortunate enough to have been able to travel the world with their brood, and they thank their lucky stars they have family to come along for the ride.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian have been married for 12 years

"My mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us," she confessed. "It makes it so much easier to travel with grandparents.

"I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help."

© Instagram Dylan with her family in South Carolina

It helps that parenting is different when you're on vacation, as she added: I also think when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay so just embrace the vacation, stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do.

"Kids are fine running up and down the hallway of the hotel. They're fine jumping in the pool, even if it's nothing fancy, so you just go with the flow a little bit."