Dylan Dreyer supported by fans as she announces work update outside of the Today Show

Dylan Dreyer had some big news to share with her social media followers this week, and it's happening very soon!

The Today Show host was busy in the summer filming the new season of Earth Odyssey for NBC, and the time has finally arrived to see it air on TV.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Misty the Cloud author shared a preview of the new series, along with the following message: "Mark your calendars! #EarthOdyssey with @dylandreyernbc returns on October 5th with brand new episodes.

"Dive into the wonders of the natural world with us and get ready to be amazed by its wildlife! Tune in on your local NBC station."

Fans were quick to express their joy at the return of the popular show, with one writing: "So excited our whole family watches!" while another wrote: "Awesome, can’t wait! Amazing photography, amazing narration, amazing show!" A third added: "Queen of the jungle!"

Dylan fitted in filming Earth Odyssey during her time off from the Today Show in July. The mom-of-three had gone to Turks and Caicos with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and took a trip to LA to film the series before heading back home to New York.

Dylan has been hosting Earth Odyssey since 2019, alongside her role on the Today Show. She has also written several best-selling children's book as part of the Misty the Cloud franchise, and most recently, co-hosted People's Country Choice Awards in Nashville.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer with her Today Show co-stars

The work trip took her away from New York City for the evening, and she was accompanied by her glamorous mom for the special occasion.

© NDZ/Star Max Dylan has had a busy year at work

While there, her co-host Hoda Kotb announced on Today that she was leaving the daytime show after almost two decades, and while Dylan wasn't there in person, she paid tribute to her good friend and colleague in a heartfelt Instagram post.

© Terry Wyatt Dylan Dreyer at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

She shared a picture of Hoda carrying her middle son Oliver on the beach, and explained in the caption that she was the only one who had been able to comfort the toddler after a meltdown.

She wrote: "This is my favorite picture of @hodakotb Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too.

© John Nacion Dylan is great friends with Hoda Kotb, who recently announced her departure from Today

"She comforts, she loves, she cares…it's why we all love her. Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she’s the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can't wait to watch you soar!"