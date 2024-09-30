Today's Dylan Dreyer's ultra-glamorous mom is her double as they step out at star-studded event

Dylan Dreyer brought her mom as her date to the People's Choice Country Awards last week where the pair put on a dazzling display.

The Today host looked incredible with waist-length locks and a white dress, while her mom, Linda, wowed in a chic black gown.

Dylan also shared photos of the duo in the run up to the night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in which they were more casually dressed.

She addressed their amazing makeovers in the caption that read: "It takes a village, as they say, and I’m so thankful for mine!! Trips like this are fun, but they’re also a lot of work and I’m so lucky to work with the best of the best!! And that I can sometimes bring my mom!!"

Fans were blown away from the resemblance and branded Linda "gorgeous," in the comments and remarked on their matching smiles.

It's been an emotional week for Dylan who presented the awards, before returning back home to NYC for a big celebration.

Dylan, her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin, rang in Rusty's third birthday with a sweet family party.

© Terry Wyatt Dylan looked amazing at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

The meteorologist posted a series of photos on Instagram and opened up about the family dynamic.

"My little guy, born 6 weeks early, is the feistiest of my 3 boys," Dylan shared in her caption. "I'm lucky I got to meet you earlier than ever expected. You make me laugh out loud every day and you give the best hugs. I love you more than you'll ever know. "Thank you for completing our family."

© Instagram Dylan is a proud mom to her three boys

Dylan spoke to HELLO in an exclusive interview and confessed she and Brian weren't planning on anymore kids: "I think I've maxed out now," she said. "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

© Instagram Dylan and her adorable family

Dylan and Brian — who suffered a miscarriage after Calvin — initially thought they were done after baby number two, but things changed for them.

"After we had Oliver, I thought I'll never do that again," she said. "But something didn't feel complete for us. Both of us had a twinge that we still wanted a third child. Now we have him and everything feels right and complete."