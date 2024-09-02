Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer's three sons undergo big transformation as fans react to new photos
Dylan Dreyer and her husband Brian Fichera and their sons

The Today meteorologist shares her boys with her husband Brian Fichera

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer is wrapping up the "best summer ever" and preparing for her kids to return to school.

The Today host shared before-and-after photos of her sons, Rusty, two, Oliver four, and Calvin, seven, as they each underwent a makeover.

Fans went crazy for the photos she shared on Instagram of her boys with their new haircuts.

In place of their floppy tresses were super short hairdos, leaving them looking very smart for their return to school. 

"I always love the before and after hair…summer mops to back to school ready!! #bestsummerever," she wrote. 

Her social media followers immediately began commenting on the adorable photos calling them "soooooo cute," and marvelling at how grown up they all look. 

There's a big change happening in Dylan and her husband, Brian's family home as all three of the children are now in school.

The Today Show star was on vacation last week© Instagram
Dylan has had a wonderful summer

The doting mom-of-three opened up about the change in a bittersweet Instagram post in August, when she wrote: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

They've enjoyed several vacations over the summer including a trip to Turks and Caicos and more recently, South Carolina. 

Dylan Dreyer with her three sons on the beach© Instagram
The boys had a smart makeover after their beachy summer

She adores motherhood and previously reflected fondly on the moment she first became a mom by sharing photos throughout the years, including one of her sporting a baby bump.

"7 years ago, I became a mom!" Dylan wrote in her caption, before adding: "It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack." 

At the time, she continued: "Happy Birthday buddy!" before concluding with: "You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!"

Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera © Instagram
Dylan and her husband adore parenthood

While promoting her children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about her kids and whether she wants to add to her brood. 

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner because I really love everything about kids. "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Dylan Dreyer, her husband and kids are on vacation © Instagram
Happy families

She and Brian didn't initially think they wanted kids, but now admit it's the best decision they ever made. 

As to why three holds a special place in their hearts, she told HELLO!: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

