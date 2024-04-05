Dylan Dreyer skips out on Today for new venture - and her kids aren't happy

Dylan Dreyer wasn't in her usual slot as co-anchor for Today's 3rd Hour, as she attended the Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia ahead of the Masters next week.

But as the 42-year-old tuned in to report on her beloved sport, she dropped an interesting confession about her children to her colleagues Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin as she traveled away from work and her three boys.

© Screenshot from Dylan Dreyer Dylan Dreyer live at Augusta National Golf Club

"When I tell them I'm travelling - I have to travel for work, they kind of get bummed out and get upset", she admitted, but added: "Then I say 'Yeah, but it's another golf tournament', and it's like 'Ohh okay, mommy has to do a golf thing, suggesting that the boys didn't mind her going for the golf specifically.

Dylan is a mother to three young sons: Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Russell, two, whom she shares with husband Brian Fichera. Recently, Cal and Oliver learned a brand new skill, which Al mentioned on air.

"Dylan I understand the boys left you a surprise note addressed to mommy," he said with a smile.

On screen there were photos of two notes from the boys, littered with hearts and an adorable message.

"It's so sweet the boys learned how to make hearts kind of so now all my notes are covered in hearts", Dylan said warmly.

Her eldest son may be known to viewers for the series "Cooking with Cal, which sees the mother-son duo cooking with his adorable commentary.

© @dylandreyernbc Cal, Oliver and Rusty over Easter

The seven-year-old experienced a major diet change when he was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2023 after severe stomach pains.

"There was one time the pain was so bad that we thought maybe he had something like his appendix burst," Dylan said of the scary moment. "He was hunched over."

Nowadays, Cal adheres to a strict gluten free diet which led to many changes in the Dreyer-Fichera kitchen.

"Not only is it not feeding him any wheat products but it’s also the cross-contamination risk," Dylan explained. "All of my stuff in the kitchen had to be thrown out, all of our wooden spoons, wooden cutting boards, anything that had a scratch in it … any rivets on the inside of the pot where the handle is. All of that had to be thrown out because gluten can hide everywhere."