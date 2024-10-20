Strictly star Sam Quek has the sweetest bond with her twin brother Shaun

Strictly Come Dancing star Sam Quek shares a close bond with her twin brother, Shaun and as she edges further into the competition with Nikita Kuzmin, we're sure he'll be cheering her on.

Born in Liverpool in October 1988, the duo were competitive growing up, according to Sam's husband Tom Mairs. "I also think a lot of Sam's success is down to the fact that she's a twin, especially to a boy [brother Shaun], as she had someone to compete with," he told The Mirror.

Sam and Shaun, who were raised by their English mother, Marilyn, and Singaporean Chinese father, Albert Quek, share an older brother Mike, as well as a sister named Maxine.

Little is known about Shaun, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight, although Sam has spoken about their older brother Mike, who owns Chamber 36 – a tea house, Oriental street food and cocktail bar in Liverpool's Berry Street. In a 2017 interview with Great British Life, she credited it as one of her favourite places to eat.

Shaun, 35, has been a major source of support when it comes to his sister's career and often pops up on Sam's Instagram.

After Sam returned home from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she was met by a surprise party at the Devon Doorway pub in Heswall.

During the evening, which was attended by hoards of family and friends, Shaun spoke of his pride in Sam. "I've seen the whole journey she's gone through, and it's been inspiring to me," he said. "Whenever I was finding work hard, I saw how she came back even stronger whenever she had a low."

In the years that have followed, Sam has remained incredibly close to both her parents and siblings. Posting a carousel of snaps in January 2023, the former field hockey player revealed that she and her husband Tom had taken her children – Molly and Isaac – to Chinatown, Liverpool for Chinese New Year. They were joined by Sam's parents and her brother Shaun.

Based on Sam's Instagram, one thing is clear about her family – they're all huge fans of Liverpool Football Club and regularly head to Anfield Stadium. The Strictly star has shared plenty of pitch-side snaps alongside her parents and siblings, and they always look like they're having the best time.