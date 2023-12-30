Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares sweet sun-soaked moments from family reunion with lookalike nieces

Dianne Buswell has taken time away from the Strictly ballroom to enjoy some well-deserved family time down under this Christmas.

The pro dancer, 34, has been sharing updates of her time spent reuniting with family in her hometown of Bunbury in Western Australia with her vlogger and former Strictly contestant boyfriend Joe Sugg, 32.

Dianne has just shared sweet photos of her family time where she has caught up with parents Mark and Rina, her brothers Brendan and Andrew, as well as her sweet nieces. In photos shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, the dancer was seen enjoying the Australian summer with Mia and Zofia looking totally relaxed laid out on the grass.

The dancer wore a pair of chocolate brown yoga shorts and a tank top whilst she smiled at her nieces who are the picture of their famous aunt in floral outfits. In another snap, little Zofia is seen playing with Mia's hair, and in a third, Dianne was seen smiling in a selfie with Mia.

Mia and Zofia have been a common occurrence in Dianne's snaps from the trip. In a sweet carousel of photos shared earlier this week, Dianne showed time spent with her family enjoying a woodland picnic, as well as an adorable selfie with herself, Joe and Zofia snuggled up in the sun.

She has also relaxed on the beach making sandcastles with little Zofia and has caught up with her grandparents.

Joe and Dianne have been updating their loyal fanbase throughout their trip both on Instagram and via their ever-growing YouTube channels. Dianne has shared moments with her dad Mark who she revealed has been undergoing cancer treatment.

Dianne shared a time when she accompanied her dad to a round of treatment in a touching video captioned: "Round 3. Proud of you Dad. Always with a positive mind frame and smile on your face."

The Strictly couple have also proved they are partial to a beach shot when away. Dianne shared a post looking every bit the natural surfer in a red bikini captioned: "You can take the girl out of Australia but you can’t take the Australian out of the girl!".

Her fans delighted in the moment with one writing: "Obsessed with this !!!! You need your own tv series with Joe traveling around Oz", whilst another said: "Looking fabuuulous, well deserved hols with your family."

Joe also posed with a surfboard in a photo that fans couldn't get enough of. Dianne commented: "My English Aussie", whilst a fan said: "Australia looks good on you Joe."

It is the first time Joe and Dianne have been able to travel back to Australia since the Australian star embarked upon her 2023 Strictly journey which landed her a space in the final with celebrity partner EastEnders star Bobby Brazier. The pair were runners-up, being pipped to the post by former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola.