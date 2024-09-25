Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Strictly star Sam Quek's 2 adorable children with TV star husband
Subscribe
Meet Strictly star Sam Quek's 2 adorable children with TV star husband
sam quek with kids and husband © Instagram

Meet Strictly star Sam Quek's 2 adorable children with TV star husband

The Olympian played field hockey for England and team GB

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Olympian Sam Quek has swapped her hockey boots for dancing shoes this autumn for the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And the former field hockey star seriously impressed judges last week when she performed a sprightly foxtrot with her dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

Sam is partnered with pro Nikita Kuzmin © Ray Burmiston
Sam is partnered with pro Nikita Kuzmin

Away from the sequins and sambas, Sam, 35, lives a tranquil life with her property entrepreneur husband, Tom Mairs, and their two adorable children, Molly and Isaac, known affectionately as 'Zac'.

As the sports star gears up for the second live show, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into her family life and unearth some of Sam's sweetest photos with her little ones…

brother and sister smiling with sparkly cups © Instagram

When did Tom and Sam welcome their children?

Loved-up couple Sam and Tom, who wed in 2018, welcomed their daughter Molly in March 2021. 

They fell pregnant with their son Zac sooner than expected and he was born in March 2022.

Sam was rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section a week before her due date after she started bleeding in the middle of the night.

After Zac's arrival, Sam sweetly penned on social media: "We were 3… but now we're 4 [heart] 11.3.22'.

sam quek smiling with daughter© Instagram

Experiencing 'mum guilt'

The Question of Sport star has been incredibly transparent about her parenting journey. In particular, she's spoken candidly about feelings of 'mum guilt' and how it impacts her.

During a chat with Heat magazine, she shared: "I get a lot of mum guilt. They’re only young for so long, and I can’t remember the first two months of Zac’s life because I went back to work eight weeks after giving birth to him. 

"I look at their photos and think, 'I can't believe I missed that'. It still exists. I'll say, 'OK, I'm going for a drink with some colleagues this afternoon. But I won't have too many, because I want to be on top form for the kids."

young boy sitting on yellow digger toy © Instagram

What has Sam said about her children?

The TV star regularly shares heartwarming updates on her social media pages. Each year, she marks her two children's birthdays with the sweetest posts complete with a touching tribute.

To mark her son's second birthday this year, Sam uploaded a picture of her tiny tot driving a sunshine yellow digger toy and dressed in a birthday hat adorned with pom poms and a sky blue badge. 

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our wonderful boy Zac," Sam gushed in her caption. "Two years of the biggest smiles, best hugs and the most contagious laugh. We love you to the end of the Earth Zac, keep being kind, loving and always putting smiles on our faces." 

young girl in aquarium © Instagram

Meanwhile, on Molly's 3rd birthday, an emotional Sam wrote on Instagram: "Where did that year go?... Or the last 3 for that matter!

"Always get a bit emosh thinking of how our lives changed on this day three years ago and continue to do so everyday with our funny, courageous, smart, gorgeous, kind and determined Molly. 

"You fill us with so much pride and love. Keep being you and the world will always be a better place."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More