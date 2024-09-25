Meet Strictly star Sam Quek's 2 adorable children with TV star husband

Olympian Sam Quek has swapped her hockey boots for dancing shoes this autumn for the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And the former field hockey star seriously impressed judges last week when she performed a sprightly foxtrot with her dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin.

© Ray Burmiston Sam is partnered with pro Nikita Kuzmin

Away from the sequins and sambas, Sam, 35, lives a tranquil life with her property entrepreneur husband, Tom Mairs, and their two adorable children, Molly and Isaac, known affectionately as 'Zac'.

As the sports star gears up for the second live show, join HELLO! as we take a deep dive into her family life and unearth some of Sam's sweetest photos with her little ones…

© Instagram When did Tom and Sam welcome their children? Loved-up couple Sam and Tom, who wed in 2018, welcomed their daughter Molly in March 2021. They fell pregnant with their son Zac sooner than expected and he was born in March 2022. Sam was rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section a week before her due date after she started bleeding in the middle of the night. After Zac's arrival, Sam sweetly penned on social media: "We were 3… but now we're 4 [heart] 11.3.22'.

© Instagram Experiencing 'mum guilt' The Question of Sport star has been incredibly transparent about her parenting journey. In particular, she's spoken candidly about feelings of 'mum guilt' and how it impacts her. During a chat with Heat magazine, she shared: "I get a lot of mum guilt. They’re only young for so long, and I can’t remember the first two months of Zac’s life because I went back to work eight weeks after giving birth to him. "I look at their photos and think, 'I can't believe I missed that'. It still exists. I'll say, 'OK, I'm going for a drink with some colleagues this afternoon. But I won't have too many, because I want to be on top form for the kids."

© Instagram What has Sam said about her children? The TV star regularly shares heartwarming updates on her social media pages. Each year, she marks her two children's birthdays with the sweetest posts complete with a touching tribute. To mark her son's second birthday this year, Sam uploaded a picture of her tiny tot driving a sunshine yellow digger toy and dressed in a birthday hat adorned with pom poms and a sky blue badge. "Happy 2nd Birthday to our wonderful boy Zac," Sam gushed in her caption. "Two years of the biggest smiles, best hugs and the most contagious laugh. We love you to the end of the Earth Zac, keep being kind, loving and always putting smiles on our faces."