Tess Daly's daughter Phoebe and mystery companion treated to incredible birthday gift

Tess Daly made a triumphant return to our screens on Saturday night for another instalment of Strictly Come Dancing.

And the evening was made all the more special thanks to the arrival of an extra special guest - her teenage daughter, Phoebe.

© Instagram Tess wows Strictly viewers in a Grecian-inspired sequin dress

Tess, who shares 19-year-old Phoebe with her husband Vernon Kay, was reportedly bursting with pride as her lookalike daughter joined the buzzing crowds.

A source told HELLO!: "Tess looked very proud as her daughter joined the crowd this weekend. Ahead of the show, she welcomed Phoebe and her companion Josh."

© Instagram Tess shares a close bond with her eldest daughter

"It seemed like they were an item. Tess was happily taking photos of the pair in the crowd and mentioned to the audience that it was a special week as Phoebe turned 19 this week and had taken a trip back from university."

Earlier in the week, Tess penned a touching message on social media to mark her daughter's big day.

Paying tribute to her eldest, Tess, 54, uploaded a gorgeous image of the mother-daughter duo having a blast at a music festival.

She also shared a sneak peek inside Phoebe's celebrations complete with hot pink metallic balloons and a vibrant birthday banner. Tess rounded off the string of snapshots with a precious image of Phoebe beaming alongside her younger sister Amber.

In the image, the youngster looked adorable as she flashed a huge smile and wrapped her arms around her sibling. So cute!

© Getty Phoebe and Vernon Kay attending a screening at Cineworld

"I can't believe my big girl is 19 today! Time flies…" the doting mum remarked in the caption. "Thank you Phoebe for being the most wonderful, loving, kind daughter, and the best big sister we could ever wish for [heart emoji]. Love you to the moon & back always."

Vernon also paid tribute to his daughter by sharing a touching throwback image from Phoebe's childhood. "Happy 19th Phoebe!!! Enjoy… So proud of everything you've achieved so far in life. Can't wait for the next big step…(and of course another dance at the rave!" he wrote in his caption, to which Tess simply added: "My loves."

Vernon Kay shared a sweet photo to mark Phoebe's 19th birthday

Aside from Phoebe, happy couple Tess and Vernon are also doting parents to Amber, 14.

Whilst the couple tend to keep their family life away from the spotlight, they have very occasionally opened up about their parenthood journey.

WATCH: Tess Daly reveals the secret to her happy marriage to Vernon Kay

During a 2019 interview with You magazine, Tess revealed that she wants to keep her children grounded. "You can't make their life too easy because you remove their will to succeed," the TV star shared.

"I'd hate to have a spoilt brat – I'd think I hadn't done my job properly. I want them to be appreciative. Right now, we're setting up a pocket money system with my eldest. We're doing rewards and we've explained that we can't buy her everything."