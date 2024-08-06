Strictly's Tess Daly showcases endless legs in plunging bikini for romantic boat trip with Vernon Kay

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly resembled a bronzed Greek goddess on Monday as she holidayed with her husband, Vernon Kay.



In snapshots shared to Instagram, the BBC star rocked a figure-flattering white bikini from her swimwear line, Naia Beach. She teamed her gold-trimmed two-piece with a flowing boho cover-up in white and added a cluster of gold link necklaces for a touch of shimmering glamour.

Tess looked so radiant in her boho get-up

As for accessories, Tess, 55, elevated her breezy beach look with a straw fedora hat and a pair of rosy-tinted sunglasses. The TV star was joined by her hubby Vernon who similarly embraced Tess's glamorous 70s aesthetic.

Beaming in a couple's selfie, the father-of-two donned a textured white polo top complete with a khaki collar. He wore his raven locks swept back and shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of Gucci sunglasses.

The couple looked smitten as they holidayed in style

Judging by the smiles on their faces, Tess and Vernon appeared to relish their romantic boat trip, with Vernon, 50, making a splash in the sparkling sea.

Captioning her string of pictures, Tess simply wrote: "Sun & Sea". Radio 2 host Vernon similarly shared a sneak peek inside their trip by sharing a carousel of images on his respective Instagram account.

Vernon enjoyed a refreshing dip in the sparkling sea

"Back on @bbcradio2 tomorrow morning from 09.30. Shame it's radio, got a crackin' tan! We had an awesome time away recharging!" he noted in his caption.

Tess's update quickly caught the attention of her fans, with one writing: "Stunning couple," while a second remarked: "Gorgeous photo of you both," and a third added: "Wow, amazing you both look beautiful."

Vernon shared a sunkissed selfie from their getaway

The couple appeared to enjoy a solo trip without their two daughters, Phoebe, 19, and Amber, 15. Whilst the sibling duo tend to keep out of the spotlight, eldest Phoebe has slowly started to step into the limelight, accompanying her parents at numerous glitzy events.

Back in July, the stylish teen joined Tess and Vernon at the launch of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. In photos shared from the event, Phoebe was every inch her mother's mini-me dressed in a vibrant red mini-dress and pointed heels. She wore her creamy blonde tresses in a centre part and elevated her ensembled with a glittering silver tote bag.

The couple were joined by their daughter Phoebe

Tess, meanwhile, looked her usual glamorous self in a high-neck white mini dress, matching white ankle boots and a baguette bag emblazoned with a regal golden print.

Posing alongside his loved ones, Vernon looked sharp dressed in a pair of smart navy trousers, a white knitted jumper and suede trainers in royal blue.

Following their family night out, Vernon was quick to share a beaming photo of the trio which he sweetly captioned: " What a night… We danced all night!!"

Tess and Vernon are doting parents to Phoebe and Amber

While Phoebe has recently embraced the glitz and glamour, Vernon has been vocal about his desire to keep his two daughters grounded.

During a chat with MailOnline, he explained: "We let them be independent when it comes to their futures because it's important that you allow them to find themselves, which is character building and personality development.

"Sometimes I think that the old silver spoon and life on a plate in front of them… I think that's quite contradictory to how you want them to be. Tess and I grew up in hearty, wholesome Northern families and that's a huge trait that helped us in our personal development and I think that's really important."