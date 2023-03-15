Jowita Przystal stuns in bikini as she breaks silence following 'split' from Giovanni Pernice The Strictly star in holidaying in the Maldives

Jowita Przystal is enjoying an idyllic break in the Maldives, as is not letting reports of her split from fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice dampen her spirits.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Strictly winner shared a gorgeous photo showing her posing on the edge of the most stunning swimming pool.

Rocking a black bikini, the 28-year-old can be seen with her hands on her face whilst enjoying the water falling on top of her.

"Appreciate every second," she wrote, whilst also revealing that she is currently holidaying at the Sun Siyam Iru Fushi resort in the Maldives.

Jowita stunned whilst posing in a swimming pool

Jowita appears to be on holiday with some girlfriends, and the trip comes just as it has been revealed that she has reportedly split from Giovanni due to their hectic work schedules.

The split comes three months after it was first reported they were dating and were pictured holding hands, and just days after the Italian dancer seemed to confirm their relationship in a new interview with Radio Times.

The star has been posing about a storm during her break

Asked about his romance, Giovanni told the publication: "This was my New Year's resolution. We are not talking about anything."

The interviewer then pressed: "We, so there's a 'we'?" to which Giovanni "smiled silently".

Laughing at the not-so-subtle indiscretion, Anton - who is set to go on tour with the Italian hunk - remarked: "I want Gio to find love like I have. He'll be a wonderful dad. He's such a lovely boy. Any girl who ends up with him will be lucky."

He added: "And when he has a girlfriend, he's very good with her. He's committed, loyal, lovely. Everything you'd want."

The dancers were pictured holding hands in January

Prior to the news of the romance, Jowita had split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island beauty, Maura Higgins.

The TV star has previously dated the likes of Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright and former Strictly partner, Georgia May Foote.

