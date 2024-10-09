Taylor Swift makes 'incredibly generous' donation as Hurricane Milton hits land

Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to hurricane relief efforts for communities struggling in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.⁠

"We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," a post from Feeding America reads, revealing the generous contribution.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

Hurricane Helene was a devastating tropical cyclone that caused widespread destruction and fatalities across the Southeastern United States in late September 2024, and led to more than 200 deaths.

It made landfall on September 26 in the Big Bend region of Florida, and made its way north along the coast, impacting Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall near St Petersburg in Florida on October 9; Taylor is performing in Miami, Florida on October 17 for three nights.

Other donations have come from Dolly Parton, who announced that she will donate $2 million to relief efforts, $1 million personally and another $1 million through her various businesses and the Dollywood Foundation.

The National Football League (NFL), in collaboration with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers via the NFL Foundation, donated $8 million to the relief effort, while the quarterbacks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, and the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins, both donated $50,000.

Major League Baseball team, the New York Yankees, donated $1.25 million while the Tampa Bay Rays and their USL Championship team, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, pledged $1 million towards local relief efforts.

The National Hockey League team, the Carolina Hurricanes, donated their ticket revenue from their game against the Nashville Predators on October 2, totaling $235,000, while Tampa Bay Lightning donated $3 million, and NBA team the Charlotte Hornets, committed $1 million towards the American Red Cross.

Taylor has been donating to food banks around the world for each stop on her Eras Tour, and the singer's long list of charitable donations has even led to her featuring on HELLO!'s Kind List several times.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor donated to the World Health Organization and to Feeding America, and in June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd she donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Taylor has also famously covered tuition fees for struggling college students, and even once bought one fan a house.