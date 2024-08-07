Taylor Swift saved from terror plot in Vienna as police arrest 2 suspects — details

It appears Taylor Swift just narrowly avoided a terrifying attack on her and her fans.

ABC News reports that according to law enforcement in Vienna, Austria, where the pop phenomenon has three scheduled shows this weekend, two suspects have been arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack. HELLO! has reached out to her team for comment.

The "Lover" singer has Eras Tour stops at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, where police expect her to draw a crowd of 65,000 fans each day, in addition to approximately 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, similarly to her recent shows in Munich.

Recommended video You may also like Taylor Swift exhibit goes on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum

Per the outlet, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning, followed by another suspect in the afternoon, said Franz Ruf, the director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior.

The director-general also noted during a press conference that the suspects had allegedly radicalized themselves online.

News of the potential terror plot comes at a time of heightened tension concerning events of and about Taylor, after last week, three young girls were killed, and nine others were injured, in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the seaside town of Southport in the United Kingdom.

© Getty Aerial view of the stadium in Vienne

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were the deceased victims.

MORE: Did Taylor Swift just endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz? Everything you need to know

MORE: What to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras tour concert — written by someone who's been (& loved it)

Taylor reacted to the stabbing tragedy with a statement on her Instagram Stories, writing: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders."

© Instagram The Southport attack took place on July 29

She noted: "These were just little kids at a dance class," and emphasized: "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

MORE: Fans spot tribute to Taylor Swift in Joe Alwyn's apartment — see

© Getty Taylor has been on her Eras Tour since March 2023

In the wake of the attacks, the UK has been engulfed in a series of violent riots with anti-immigrant and anti-Islam sentiment largely fueled by far-right agitators, after false rumors and misinformation spread like wildfire throughout social media about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect of the stabbing, who has not been identified, pursuant to British law regarding minors.

MORE: Travis Kelce 'splashes out $72,000 in shopping spree' for Taylor Swift

© Instagram Prince William and his kids recently attended one of the concerts at Wembley Stadium

Already last Sunday, Merseyside Police reported that at least 50 police officers had been injured in responding to the several riots, plus dozens of businesses and private property have been damaged, and per BBC, nearly 400 perpetrators have been arrested.

King Charles is reportedly receiving daily briefings on the matter, per his request.