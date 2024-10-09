Dylan Dreyer worries fans in new video from Florida as she reports for Today on Hurricane Milton

Dylan Dreyer often travels for work and this week, the Today Show star bravely flew to Florida to report on Hurricane Milton.

The meteorologist told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie the latest on the dangerous weather conditions, which can be viewed in the video below.

The Misty the Cloud author shared the footage on her Instagram account afterwards, alongside the caption: "We've been talking all morning about storm surge. Here's a breakdown of what exactly that means and how folks in Bradenton, FL. We’re leaving this area now to get to higher ground."

Dylan Dreyer reports live from Florida on Hurricane Milton

Fans urged Dylan to be safe, while many more told her to go home to her three young children. "Be safe Dylan, you should be at home with your babies," one wrote, while another commented: "Dylan needs to be at home with her boys." A third added: "Oh gosh, praying for you, stay safe!"

Dylan studied meteorology at Rutgers University and graduated in 2003. She has been reporting on the weather for over a decade, and has been with NBC since 2012.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer has been a meteorologist for over a decade

The popular TV star often fills in for Al Roker when he's off on the main Today Show, and reports on the weather as well as co-presents the Third Hour show, alongside Craig Melvin, Al and Sheinelle Jones.

She is passionate about meteorology and was inspired to write a series of educational books about the weather with her Misty the Cloud series.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

Her first book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, was published in 2021, around the same time she welcomed her third child, Rusty.

The star previously opened up about her book series while chatting to HELLO! "I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

© Getty Images Dylan often fills in for Al Roker when he is off

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather. "He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there."

She added: "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."

Dylan has written four children's books inspired by her job as a weather reporter

When she isn't busy working, Dylan enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. She's married to cameraman Brian Fichera, and they share three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

The family live in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan, and have a vacation home by the beach just outside of the city, where they enjoy spending the weekends and holidays.