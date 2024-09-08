Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Super Bowl LIX's Halftime Show announcement sparks massive reaction — see what fans are saying
Looks like rap's biggest feud might get a round two!

tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The NFL has announced its pick for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, slated for February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

For the next Apple Music Halftime special, none other than rap superstar Kendrick Lamar will be taking to the stage, with Apple, the NFL, and Roc Nation making the announcement earlier on Sunday.

A video was posted showing the rapper with a football tosser on a field, surrounded by a giant American flag. "My name is Kendrick Lamar. And I'll be performing at Super Bowl 59."

Kendrick Lamar announced as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performer© NFL
Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performer

More to come…

