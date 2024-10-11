In a touching tribute to mark their 13th wedding anniversary, Sir Paul McCartney has shared a rare and intimate photo of his wife, Nancy Shevell.

Known for keeping much of their personal life private, the 82-year-old Beatles star delighted fans by offering a glimpse into the couple's lives with the photo, which captured a tender moment between them.

© Getty Nancy Shevell and Paul McCartney have marked 13 years of marriage

Paul accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, expressing his gratitude for their time together: "Wishing a fabulous anniversary to my beautiful missus [heart emoji]… [picture credit] @mjkim_lalala."

Hollywood actress and friend Rita Wilson was quick to reply, writing: "Happy happy anniversary love birds! [heart emojis]." Leslie Mann added: "Cutest couple [heart emojis] Happy anniversary!" Kate Hudson stated: "Love you guys!!! [heart emojis] Happy Anniversary."

The pair first met in 2007 and quickly became inseparable, with Paul finding love again after the loss of his first wife, Linda McCartney, and the end of his second marriage with Heather Mills.

Their wedding took place in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on 9 October 2011.

Last year, Paul revealed how he keeps the romance alive with the businesswoman in a post on his website. Opening up, Sir Paul explained how he tries to be a "considerate and romantic" husband and loves pulling out all the stops, especially when it comes to special occasions like Valentine's Day and Christmas.

"If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights - totally overdo it," he revealed.

"I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there's a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I'm always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times."

© Instagram Sir Paul met Nancy in 2007

"I am very proud, in fact, to be 'The Guy' there. And I know she is grateful. So, that's my role as a husband: it's to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don't think I consciously chose to be that way. It's just how I do things."

Marriage aside, The Beatles singer is a father to five children. He shares Mary, Stella, James and adopted daughter Heather with his late wife Linda and daughter Beatrice with his ex-wife Heather.