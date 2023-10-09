Sir Paul McCartney shares rare photo of wife Nancy for very special celebration

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a very rare snapshot of his wife Nancy Shevell in honour of the couple's 12-year wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, Sir Paul, 81, posted a selfie on his Instagram grid which showed the besotted couple beaming from ear to ear whilst enjoying some down time on holiday.

WATCH: Sir Paul Mccartney - A legacy of legendary music

In the candid image, Nancy, 63, looked her usual glamorous self in a blush pink pastel slip dress complete with a red floral design and black lace trim. She wore her brunette tresses down loose in a centre part and finished off her get-up with a sweep of bronzed makeup. Perfection!

Paul, meanwhile, looked oh-so-dapper in a dark shirt which he wore unbuttoned at the top.

© Instagram Sir Paul opted to post a candid snapshot

Paying tribute to his loved one, Paul included a heartfelt caption which read: "Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let's have a great one - Paul," followed by a pink love heart.

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the smitten couple, with one writing: "You guys genuinely look so cute," while another wrote: "Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple!"

A third penned: "Paul & Nancy, may you have many more wonderful years together!" and a fourth added: "Congratulations to the lovely couple still in love!"

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2011

The Beatles musician – who had his own headline performance at Glastonbury in 2022 – married his third wife Nancy back in 2011. Earlier this year, he revealed how he keeps the romance alive with the businesswoman in a post on his website.

Opening up, Sir Paul explained how he tries to be a "considerate and romantic" husband and loves pulling out all the stops, especially when it comes to special occasions like Valentine's Day and Christmas.

© Getty Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell following an Investiture ceremony, where he was made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace

"If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights - totally overdo it," he revealed.

"I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there's a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I'm always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times."

Paul and Nancy’s relationship began in 2007 after the singer's divorce from his second wife, Heather Mills. They exchanged vows in 2011 in a private ceremony in London, and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

The singer was previously married to Linda McCartney from 1969 to 1998 and to Heather from 2002 to 2008. His second wife requested £125 million in the divorce settlement, but he offered her £15.8 million. In the end, a judge ordered the former model to be awarded £24.3 million, equivalent to around $48 million.

© Getty Paul McCartney and Heather Mills split in 2008

Away from the spotlight, Paul enjoys spending quality time with his five children. He shares Mary, Stella, James and adopted daughter Heather with his late wife Linda McCartney and 19-year-old daughter Beatrice with his ex-wife Heather Mills.