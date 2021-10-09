Paul McCartney cosies up to wife Nancy Shevell as they celebrate milestone anniversary It's a special day for the couple

Paul McCartney and his third wife Nancy Shevell celebrated ten years of marriage on Saturday, and the former Beatle marked the occasion by sharing a rare photo of the two of them together.

In the snap, Paul, 79, could be seen smiling at the camera while Nancy, 61, rests her head on his shoulder. Posting the photo to Instagram, he captioned it: "10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife. - Paul"

The happy couple first met over 30 years ago when they shared neighbouring properties in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island. The pair recently returned to the States after spending most of the lockdown in the English countryside with Paul's daughter Mary and her children.

Paul and Nancy began dating in 2007 and were together for four years before tying the knot at Marylebone Town Hall in London surrounded by family and friends, including fellow Beatle Ringo Starr and TV star Barbara Walters, who is Nancy's cousin-once-removed.

Paul and Nancy celebrated ten years of marriage on 9 October 2021

Last year on their anniversary, Paul penned a heartfelt message to his wife. Alongside a picture of his other half looking glamorous wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top, he wrote: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."

Paul has been married twice before. He tied the knot with his first wife Linda back in 1968. They share four children, Mary, Stella, James and Heather, Linda's daughter from a previous relationship, who Paul legally adopted. The former couple remained married until Linda's death from breast cancer at age 56 in 1998. Her ashes were spread at the McCartney farm in Sussex.

In 2002, Paul married for a second time to model Heather Mills and welcomed another child, Beatrice. They separated in 2006, and just a few months later, Paul's romance with Nancy began.

