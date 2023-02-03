Paul McCartney on how he keeps romance alive in his marriage with wife Nancy Shevell The Beatles star and his wife have been married for over 11 years

Paul McCartney often keeps his personal life away from the spotlight, but ahead of Valentine's Day, the Beatles musician revealed how he keeps the romance alive in his marriage with third wife, Nancy Shevell.

In a new post shared on his website, the 80-year-old - who married the businesswoman in 2011 - revealed he tries to be a "considerate and romantic" husband and loves pulling out all the stops, especially when it comes to special occasions.

WATCH: Sir Paul Mccartney's legacy of legendary music

Loading the player...

"I completely overdo Valentine's Day," he said. "I mean, there's not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day – it's completely silly.

"If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights - totally overdo it.

" He added: "I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there's a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I'm always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times.

MORE ON PAUL: Who are Sir Paul McCartney's children?

SEE: Sir Paul McCartney's lavish homes are a far cry from his Liverpool upbringing - details

The couple have been together for over a decade

"I am very proud, in fact, to be 'The Guy' there. And I know she is grateful. So, that's my role as a husband: it's to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don't think I consciously chose to be that way. It's just how I do things."

The couple's relationship began in 2007 after the singer's divorce from his second wife, Heather Mills. They got married in October 2011 in a private ceremony in London, and have been together for over a decade and seem to have a strong and loving relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.