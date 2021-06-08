Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell look loved-up as they enjoy date night The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in October

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife of nine years, Nancy Shevell, looked as in love as ever as they headed out to dinner in The Hamptons over the weekend.

The happy couple wore matching dark ensembles, with Nancy, 61, choosing a gorgeous black and white long-sleeved blouse and black trousers, which she accessoried with matching sandals and a silver heart pendant.

Nancy chose a relaxed hair style, opting to pull back her natural wavy hair into a half-do.

Paul, 78, looked dapper in a navy suit, a blue and brown striped shirt and a paisley patterned face mask.

Paul and Nancy were pictured heading out for dinner

The pair are no doubt enjoying their time in America, having spent most of lockdown in the English countryside with Paul's daughter Mary and her children.

The couple have a lot to celebrate this year as they will mark their tenth wedding anniversary in October.

Nancy and Paul met thanks to Barbara Walters, who is Nancy's cousin-once-removed, and dated for four years before tying the knot at Marylebone Town Hall, London.

Last year, the former Beatle posted a rare photo of his wife which accompanied a heart-melting message.

The iconic singer posted a beautiful picture of his other half and Nancy could be seen smiling as she looked at the camera, wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top.

But sweetest of all was Paul's caption, which read: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."