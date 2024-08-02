Hugh Jackman's heartbreaking personal news revealed after star broke down in tears

Hugh Jackman revealed heartbreaking news this week of the devastating loss of his high school music teacher and mentor, Brian Buggy.

During an incredible week for the Deadpool & Wolverine star in which the film became number one in the world, the Sydney native wrote an emotional message to express his grief at Brian's passing.

The 55-year-old took to his Instagram story, posting a picture of the musician with the caption, "I want to pay tribute to Brian, OAM. He was in charge of music at Knox High School. He taught me, and literally thousands of students across the years, a deep love and joy for music."

Hugh Jackman breaks down after receiving news

He continued, "That love has stayed with me all my life. His lessons were filled with humour, and he effortlessly held a room in the palm of his hand. To Brian's family, I send my deepest condolences, immense respect and unending gratitude."

The music maestro was 83 when he passed, following a long and illustrious career in the Australian classical music scene. He taught at Knox Grammar, Hugh's former school [where Lord of the Rings actor Hugo Weaving also attended], from 1975 until 2007.

After leaving the Sydney private school, he brought his talent to the Sydney Youth Orchestra Philharmonic. The orchestra also paid tribute to their former conductor, penning a statement that read, "SYO was blessed to have Brian lead the SYO Philharmonic for 14 years, becoming our first Conductor Emeritus in 2021."

© Sydney Youth Orchestra Brian Buggy taught at Knox Grammar for over three decades

"Brian will be remembered for his generosity, wit, vast musical knowledge, and passion for teaching, along with a love of a good piece of cake and a chat."

"Through a life dedicated to music and education, his legacy extends across Australia and around the world, living on through the many thousands of young people impacted by his work."

© Getty Images Hugh penned the touching tribute in honor of his high school music teacher

Brian was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his contribution to Australian music and also joined national stage productions like My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof as the musical director.

Hugh himself starred in his high school production of My Fair Lady, coached by Brian as the musical director.

© Jun Sato Hugh returned to his musical theater roots for the 2017 film The Greatest Showman

The Les Miserables actor previously revealed in a 2010 interview with Biography Today how he initially hesitated to start a career in show business. "It wasn't until I was 22 that I ever thought about my hobby being something I could make a living out of," he said.

"As a boy, I'd always had an interest in theatre. But the idea at my school was that drama and music were to round out the man. It wasn't what one did for a living. I got over that. I found the courage to stand up and say, 'I want to do it'."

© Peter Carrette Archive The actor won a Tony Award for his role in The Boy From Oz

Since then, Hugh went on to win a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in the 1998 West End production of Oklahoma!, and a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for The Boy From Oz in 2004.

He told Vogue in 2014 that his love of theater has remained a constant in his life: "It's a love that's never waned since I was five, doing Camelot at my primary school."