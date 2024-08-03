Hugh Jackman gets emotional after unexpected reunion following sad news

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25:(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Hugh Jackman poses at the closing performance of "Alan Cumming is NOT Acting his Age!" on Broadway at Studio 54 on March 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)© Bruce Glikas

The Deadpool & Wolverine star has had a rollercoaster of a week

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Hugh Jackman had all the feels on Friday when he recalled reuniting with someone from his past. 

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 55, took to Instagram to share the story of how he came face to face with Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, 52, who Hugh hasn't seen in 25 years. 

The duo met on the set of the first X-Men movie in 2000 where the Everything Everywhere All At Once star worked as part of the stunt team. 

But last month, they came together again for film producer Kevin Feige, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

Sharing a photo of them at the ceremony, Hugh emotionally penned: "One of the many cool things about the [Wolverine] movie being released is so many moments are happening that are making me appreciate the 25 years that I've been playing Wolverine." 

He continued: "And so the other day the Walk of Fame induction ceremony for Kevin Feigy. I saw Kihui Kwan (Ke Huy) and of course, he won an Oscar recently and his story is incredible, and his career is incredible.

hugh jackman and ke huy quan© Instagram
Hugh was delighted to reunite with Ke Huy

"And we saw each other, and we embraced because we worked together on X-Men One. He was in the stunt team at the time working on that movie." 

Hugh added: "First of all, he's incredible and that team were incredible and that's really where I learned a lot about how to do action movies and how to do stunts and it was just really cool to see him again and to reconnect. So yeah." 

Hugh's sweet trip down memory lane came after he paid tribute to his high school music teacher and mentor, Brian Buggy, who died this week aged 83. 

Hugh Jackman attends Women's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024 in Wimbledon,© Getty Images
Hugh lost his high school music teacher and mentor, Brian Buggy

The actor took to his Instagram story, posting a picture of the musician with the caption: "I want to pay tribute to Brian, OAM. He was in charge of music at Knox High School. He taught me, and literally thousands of students across the years, a deep love and joy for music." 

He continued: "That love has stayed with me all my life. His lessons were filled with humor, and he effortlessly held a room in the palm of his hand. To Brian's family, I send my deepest condolences, immense respect, and unending gratitude." 

Hugh did have some good news this week too after his latest movie Deadpool & Wolverine skyrocketed to the number one spot worldwide. 

Hugh Jackma on the poster for Deadpool & Wolverine © Marvel Studios
Deadpool & Wolverine has been a box office hit

In a heartfelt video posted to social media on Monday, Hugh sits in his car, reading the fantastic news on his phone before chuckling softly and exclaiming: "Oh my god!" as he cries tears of joy. 

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!" 

The Deadpool & Wolverine poster© Instagram
Hugh stars in the movie opposite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool

He paired the caption with a playful graphic of his iconic character lounging on a couch and gazing at a framed image declaring: "Number one movie in the world." 

Deadpool & Wolverine achieved a record-breaking $444 million at both the US box office and worldwide during its opening weekend and it is expected to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time in the US.

