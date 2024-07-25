Hollywood heartthrobs who look wildly different with long hair: From Hugh Jackman to Austin Butler

Whilst the primary function of our hair is to aid thermoregulation, the follicles on our head have slowly come to signify so much more, evolving into an accessory of sorts that we love to preen and twist into varying shapes and colours.

If we glance at Hollywood's A-list actors, the current hair trends are all of a similar ilk: perfectly groomed with a touch of volume and plenty of shine. Gone are the days when curtain bangs, frosted tips and dishevelled surfer locks were the go-to look.

As short hair continues to have its moment in the spotlight, join us as we dip into the archives in search of Hollywood heartthrobs rocking long and luscious manes. Discover which stars look wildly different below…

1/ 10 © Getty Images Hugh Jackman Aussie actor Hugh Jackman fully embraced his X-Men character in 2003! He looked decidedly Wolverine sporting a glossy long mane that fell past his jawline - a look that feels worlds away from his dapper 'do of today.



2/ 10 © Getty Images Chris Pine Poolman actor Chris Pine had us all pining for long hair in 2022 when he attended the Venice International Film Festival sporting a chin-grazing hairdo. It's a look he's continued to experiment with, and we reckon he deserves extra points for letting those grey hairs shine through.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Chris Hemsworth Star Trek actor Chris Hemsworth was milking his Thor era in 2012 as he attended the premiere of The Hunger Games. And who can blame him? Styled to perfection, his tumbling locks perfectly framed his face.



4/ 10 © Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe looked almost unrecognisable in 2014 when he debuted a much longer hairdo for his role in Frankenstein. At the time, he told The Telegraph: "I don't mind how it looks but I mind dealing with it. I don't know why any man would have it voluntarily. "The amount of work it takes, having to dry it - doing anything to it is a [expletive] nightmare. I do have a whole new sympathy for women. I wouldn't be growing my hair this long in my own time."

5/ 10 © Getty Images Tom Hanks Cast Away star Tom Hanks dabbled with long hair in 2006. Albeit not a full-blown mane, he did experiment with grown-out locks which he wore tucked behind his ears. The look didn't last long, however, with Tom promptly slashing his locks the following year.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Russell Crowe Gladiator's Russell Crowe was also once a member of the long and luscious clan. Pictured in 2007, the Hollywood legend made a strong case for flowing natural curls - and we're totally here for it.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Jason Momoa Aquaman's Jason Momoa has been known to rock short and long hair. His mane was nonetheless out in full force back in 2021 as he attended a Dune screening in London.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Brad Pitt Brad Pitt's hair evolution is seemingly never-ending. The actor loves to oscillate between long and short styles, and we'll admit it's actually quite hard to keep tabs on his changing looks… Back in 1993, the actor and producer looked so bohemian rocking a thick and luscious 'do with face-framing layers.



9/ 10 © Getty Images Colin Farrell Irish actor Colin Farrell had us doing a double-take. Albeit not the first time he's experimented with long locks, the actor looked so different in 2008 when he stepped out on the red carpet with a sleek headful of hair. It's giving 80s rocker vibes and we're not mad.

